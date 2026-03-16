Online users were amazed by a TikTok video of people looking to secure work as medical doctors

South Africans were stunned by a video showing qualified doctors who would take to the streets in the face of unemployment

South Africans shared their thought after seeing the struggle that even the most qualified were facing

A video on TikTok showed people who were protesting after getting fed up with unemployment. Online users were disturbed after seeing how desperate professionals are for jobs.

Doctor graduates took to the streets, marching to the HPSCA for jobs. Image: @cosatutiktok

Source: TikTok

In the video on TikTok, the medical graduates who were taking to the street in a clip shared on 13 March 2025. South Africans realise just how bad unemployment is after seeing how desperate medical professionals were.

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In a post on TikTok by @cosatutiktok, a camera captured the moment that graduates of medicine went to the HPCSA offices. They were all chanting as they gathered together to complain about unemployment. In the video, they were singing in unison to protest the shortage of jobs. In another video, they demanded that the gate to the HPSCA offices open by singing John Vuli Gate. Watch the videos of the doctors protesting below.

South Africa amazed by jobless doctors

Online users felt that the doctors were justifiably frustrated over the job crisis. Many people admitted they did not think doctors had employment issues, too. Read people's comments below:

People discussed South Africa's doctor shortage. Image: Kaboompic / Pexels

Source: UGC

TsholoM shared another crisis in the health sector:

"That time we don’t have doctors in small towns. People have to wait for a doctor once a week."

user8105307651667 noted that unemployment was a serious issue:

"See, nothing is wrong with your choice of qualification; this country is just not functioning."

Sibusiso Khumalo remarked:

"It pains me to see my daughter working as a Call Centre agent with a Masters degree. I'm still paying loans I took for her to get good education."

Eve Mohlala remarked:

"I never thought I would live to see the day that a qualified doctor would struggle to find a job😱"

janedominic0 wondered:

"How can a doctor be jobless but when you go to this hospitals doctors ain’t available what’s going on."

Scrutiny also shared their two cents:

"Having a certificate means you have completed a degree, not that you are necessarily qualified. To be qualified, you must meet the specific requirements of the employer."

Lesiba related to the doctors:

"Social workers when are we going😭😭its been 10 full years now of being unemployed social worker .. it's even hard to get R370 💔💔"

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

Source: Briefly News