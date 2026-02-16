Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

1 Minimum Wage Job Attracts Large Crowd Amid Unemployment Crisis in TikTok Video
People

1 Minimum Wage Job Attracts Large Crowd Amid Unemployment Crisis in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showed viewers just how desperate many are for a job in South Africa
  • The clip showed the turnout for a single job post for a minimum wage job
  • South Africans lamented staggering unemployment in the country after seeing the video of people desperate for jobs

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A post on TikTok highlighted that many people in Mzansi need work. South Africans were stunned by the number of people who showed up for a paying gig.

Job post attracted massive crowd in TikTok video
A job post attracted a big crowd in a TikTok video. Image: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels / @newsnexussa/ TikTok
Source: UGC

The clip shared on 2 February 2026 left many people disturbed by the level of unemployment. Online users lamented South Africa's unemployment crisis.

In a viral TikTok post by @newsnexussa, there was a long line of people who were reportedly applying for a job. A singular job attracted the attention of people to a single petrol station. A car that was on the road travelled quite a distance, still showing people lined up to try and get the job. Watch the video of the people looking for a job below:

Read also

Mzansi reacts to a beggar asking for money in exchange to not vote ANC

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

South Africa touched by unemployment

Many people thought the video of people looking for jobs was touching. According to StatsSA, Mzansi's unemployment rate is 31.9%. eNCA reported that eight million people were unemployed in the final quarter of 2025.

South Africans reflected on unemployment
South Africans discussed unemployment after seeing the video of job desperation. Image: Nicola Barts
Source: UGC

Read people's comments about unemployment below:

Andrew Mar thought it was good that people were looking for jobs:

"Nice people are looking. I wish them all luck. More businesses must open."

siwewe25 was stunned by the number of job seekers:

"Yhoo I saw this, and it is soo painful- this shows that many people are unemployed."

Bhuti Mntambo reflected on living with high unemployment rate:

"Reality, when only six vacant posts are available, the whole of South Africa applies, that's how unemployment is."

game10008y had the government on their mind:

"Come on people...black, white, pink, purple....why do we accept this. It's humiliating....the ANC is not producing the goods."

Read also

Woman rejects public marriage proposal in a viral TikTok moment

Weezy f also pointed a finger at the government:

"Can this wake you up if you vote for the🥺😏 ANC. Think carefully about the local elections."

Zanel440 added their own take on the ruling government:

"I hope Ramaphosa is happy. Over 150 young South Africans queue for one job at a garage. Our youth are desperate for work, yet we’re called lazy while others are favoured in our own country. This is heartbreaking. 🇿🇦💔"

Bree was upset to see people eager to work unable to:

"South Africans want to work . All because of our government that is only making themselves rich, not US, AS SOUTH AFRICANS."

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

Read also

"That’s one less to worry about": Video shows alleged criminals trying to hijack the wrong aunty

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Kurt perez Jade castrinos Chloe fineman Rapulana seiphemo Hannah barron