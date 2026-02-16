1 Minimum Wage Job Attracts Large Crowd Amid Unemployment Crisis in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed viewers just how desperate many are for a job in South Africa
- The clip showed the turnout for a single job post for a minimum wage job
- South Africans lamented staggering unemployment in the country after seeing the video of people desperate for jobs
A post on TikTok highlighted that many people in Mzansi need work. South Africans were stunned by the number of people who showed up for a paying gig.
The clip shared on 2 February 2026 left many people disturbed by the level of unemployment. Online users lamented South Africa's unemployment crisis.
In a viral TikTok post by @newsnexussa, there was a long line of people who were reportedly applying for a job. A singular job attracted the attention of people to a single petrol station. A car that was on the road travelled quite a distance, still showing people lined up to try and get the job. Watch the video of the people looking for a job below:
South Africa touched by unemployment
Many people thought the video of people looking for jobs was touching. According to StatsSA, Mzansi's unemployment rate is 31.9%. eNCA reported that eight million people were unemployed in the final quarter of 2025.
Read people's comments about unemployment below:
Andrew Mar thought it was good that people were looking for jobs:
"Nice people are looking. I wish them all luck. More businesses must open."
siwewe25 was stunned by the number of job seekers:
"Yhoo I saw this, and it is soo painful- this shows that many people are unemployed."
Bhuti Mntambo reflected on living with high unemployment rate:
"Reality, when only six vacant posts are available, the whole of South Africa applies, that's how unemployment is."
game10008y had the government on their mind:
"Come on people...black, white, pink, purple....why do we accept this. It's humiliating....the ANC is not producing the goods."
Weezy f also pointed a finger at the government:
"Can this wake you up if you vote for the🥺😏 ANC. Think carefully about the local elections."
Zanel440 added their own take on the ruling government:
"I hope Ramaphosa is happy. Over 150 young South Africans queue for one job at a garage. Our youth are desperate for work, yet we’re called lazy while others are favoured in our own country. This is heartbreaking. 🇿🇦💔"
Bree was upset to see people eager to work unable to:
"South Africans want to work . All because of our government that is only making themselves rich, not US, AS SOUTH AFRICANS."
