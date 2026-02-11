“That’s One Less to Worry About”: Video Shows Alleged Criminals Trying To Hijack the Wrong Aunty
- A TikTok video captured a daring motorist's escape from an attempted hijacking in Cape Town
- The alleged criminals hopped out of their vehicle and tried to stop the driver, but were injured in the process
- Social media users took to the comment section to applaud the motorist's quick thinking
A TikTok user, Khan Zahid, shared a video of an attempted hijacking in Cape Town that left many social media users reacting with positivity despite the ghastly outcome. The alleged woman behind the wheel was described as an aunty who nobody should mess with.
The incident occurred on Saturday, 7 February 2026 and showed the driver heading towards the CBD. A vehicle in front suddenly stopped on the bend in the middle of the lane, and two men jumped out, ready to attack. One of the men appeared to have brandished a weapon, but that didn't (literally) stop the driver at all. The woman moved past the vehicle, knocking one of the men, who went flying over the barrier.
A portion of Khan's caption read:
"That’s one less to worry about."
Take a look at the TikTok video here, as seen on Khan's account.
Attempted hijacking sparks a conversation
While accidents causing injuries are no laughing matter and considered a crime, many social media users in the comment section applauded the woman for her quick thinking and for avoiding becoming a hijacked victim.
@ones_and_zeros told the online community:
"I watched it over and over. I hope there wasn't too much damage to the car."
@forbidden187 wrote under the post:
"Now that's what you call observant and ready for action."
@andreharrison75 tried adding humour about one of the alleged criminals:
"Wondering if he can claim for being injured at work."
@johannpotgieter0 said to the driver:
"So glad you are safe."
3 Other hijacking stories
- In another article, Briefly News reported that rapper Priddy Ugly reflected on his hijacking experience and being held at gunpoint with his wife, choreographer Bontle Modiselle.
- A businessman and longtime rugby club figure had died after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking.
- The Mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, faced backlash after making an observation about hijacked buildings in the CBD.
Source: Briefly News
