A Johannesburg-based content creator shared a funny portrayal of Paul O'Sullivan before the Ad Hoc Committee

The young woman mimicked his demeanour while wearing a bald cap to cover the middle of her head

Internet users took to the comment section to express laughter after watching the clip on their For You Pages

A content creator mimicked Paul O'Sullivan during his Ad Hoc Committee appearance. Images: @destiny_ndlovu / X, @ongiegusha / TikTok

Before appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee, forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan was described as eager to testify and wanting to get the truth out. However, during his testimony, he sounded more confused than ever, prompting a comedic content creator to reenact the moment.

Johannesburg-based Ongie Gusha uploaded a video of her take on Paul's response to the questions he received on 10 February 2026. Her reenactment referenced Paul's claims that he had trained 15 000 students at a police academy in Paarl, Western Cape. However, Members of Parliament pointed out that he only attended a three-month course on specific topics and didn't hold formal qualifications, reports IOL.

Ongie plopped what appeared to be a bald cap in the middle of her head and coloured the hair on the sides grey to mimic Paul. She executed his confusion with hilarity, pulling off the facial expressions when asked about his training experience.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ongie's account below:

Paul O'Sullivan reenactment amuses South Africans

While some people shared how Ongie's video had entertained them, others commented on Paul's demeanour during his testimony.

The online crowd laughed at the content creator's portrayal of Paul O'Sullivan. Image: Sammy-Sander / Pixabay

@mtd.gdhr said with a laugh:

"I love your attitude, look, and gesture, especially when waiting for the question. It's so him."

@annieboshamane jokingly stated:

"Ongie, you deserve a seat at the Madlanga Commission."

@ompitondaku shared their opinion in the comment section:

"And the funny thing is, he started getting so upset during difficult questions."

@macindytracy added with laughter:

"He's annoyed, shem."

@janice.hopf told Ongie:

"I love your videos. Please keep them going."

