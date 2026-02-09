Paul O’Sullivan is eager to testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, saying he is bringing the evidence

The forensic investigator also addressed allegations that he was trying to evade accountability

Social media users reacted to O'Sullivan's comments about his upcoming testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

Paul O’Sullivan said he is tired of listening to the criminals who have appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: News24/7 Update

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan is ready to testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, saying he was eager to present evidence to support the claims he previously made.

The forensic investigator originally asked to testify virtually before the committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

With Parliament demanding that O’Sullivan appear in person, the forensic investigator returned from London earlier than planned and said he is bringing the receipts.

O’Sullivan denies that he was evading accountability

Speaking to IOL, O’Sullivan denied claims that he didn’t want to appear in person because he was fleeing accountability.

“I am not in the business of fleeing, I am not a coward,” he said.

He added that he returned to the country earlier because he knew the Ad Hoc Committee was wrapping up, and he wanted to get the truth out.

“I believe it is important for the country to get the truth instead of listening to all this nonsense from some of these criminals that appeared before the committee,” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan says his actions are motivated by his years of fighting crime

The forensic investigator stressed that his actions were motivated by decades of fighting crime, saying that he has been serving this country for 36 years and was not going to stand by and let criminals get away with things.

“I am going there to give them the truth, with evidence. I have been fighting crime in South Africa for 36 years, and in that period, I have been injured, I have been shot, I have suffered a lot,” he stated.

South Africans react to O’Sullivan’s statement

Social media users weighed in on the forensic investigator’s claims, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Fuza Andrew noted:

“Brown Mogotsi once said the same thing, so we waited until he came and performed a circus at Madlanga.”

Isabell Meyer said:

“Get out the popcorn. This is going to be a hopscotch game.”

Zak Cas added:

“We'll just have to wait and hear what he's got.”

Nemavhola Tahu stated:

“I have doubts.”

Nicolaas Siebrits claimed:

“Fake news. He will never come back to SA. He is a targeted man.”

Peter Clint Tracey exclaimed:

“This crook belongs in jail.”

O'Sullivan says he has no respect for Zuma

Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan has pushed back against criticism from the MK Party's Sibonelo Nomvalo.

O'Sullivan rejected Nomvalo's remarks, saying he held no respect for the party or its founder, former president Jacob Zuma.

O'Sullivan added that he would not respond to what he described as unlawful interference by the MK party in the criminal justice system.

