Paul O’Sullivan could soon testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system

The forensic investigator submitted a 64-page affidavit to Parliament, focusing on several serious issues

Social media reacts with mixed feelings to O’Sullivan’s potential testimony and the items listed in his affidavit

Paul O’Sullivan could soon appear before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Image: @athenkosi591

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Paul O’Sullivan could finally be appearing before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

O’Sullivan has recently maintained that he would not testify in person before the committee which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, claiming that his life was in danger.

The forensic investigator’s name has been mentioned often since Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025. O’Sullivan has been accused of having undue influence over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), South African Police Service (SAPS), and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Could O’Sullivan be appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee?

With Parliament demanding that O’Sullivan appear personally and even attempting to subpoena him, and O’Sullivan maintaining that he would only testify virtually, there was confusion about what would happen. Parliamentarians were not impressed with his requests not to give evidence in person.

Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee has since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to say it seems as if O’Sullivan will appear. Abramjee shared a photo of the index page of O’Sullivan’s 64-page affidavit.

In his 64-page submission, O’Sullivan has listed several serious points he wants to provide more information about, including alleged criminal activity within the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and allegations of state-sponsored hit squads operating in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Paul O’Sullivan has made allegations against Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which he plans to expand upon during his appearance before the committee. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

O’Sullivan to discuss General Mkhwanazi

According to the index page, O’Sullivan also plans to focus on General Mkhwanazi’s alleged role in kidnap and torture, his ‘lies to the commission and parliament’ and his alleged secret business dealings.

The forensic investigator has previously made several allegations against the KZN Police Commissioner, which led to General Mkhwanazi opening a defamation case against him.

South Africans react to O’Sullivan’s submission

Social media users weighed in on O’Sullivan’s upcoming appearance, sharing mixed reactions about what he would be talking about.

@Maqabaqaba said:

“We want to hear and see his reaction, facial expressions and all the gimmicks. He must get himself down there.”

@WatuJayP added:

“Never liked Paul O'Sullivan. His 64-page submission seems to contain personal hatred rather than facts, just looking at his affidavits index.”

@TaureanGoddess_ asked:

“So, he's just going to attack Mkhwanazi, Masemola and Khumalo? No mentions of the big five and criminal syndicates in SAPS and metro police?”

@BhekiRockville stated:

“Hopefully, he brings evidence and does not tell us about sources. We need real evidence.”

@Lebza090 claimed:

“This is written revenge. He must appear before the Madlanga Commission, where real judges test his evidence.”

@Makhetha57060 noted:

“Interesting. He even makes recommendations on how the justice system can be fixed. These people have destroyed the justice system intentionally, then come here to tell us how it can be fixed? Mara, we are in hell. People have no shame.”

O'Sullivan says he has no respect for Zuma

Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan has pushed back against criticism from the MK Party's Sibonelo Nomvalo.

O'Sullivan rejected Nomvalo's remarks, saying he held no respect for the party or its founder, former president Jacob Zuma.

O'Sullivan added that he would not respond to what he described as unlawful interference by the MK party in the criminal justice system.

Source: Briefly News