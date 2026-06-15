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Mid-Air Helicopter Crash in Rio: YouTuber Gaspi Among Six Victims in Shocking Incident
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Mid-Air Helicopter Crash in Rio: YouTuber Gaspi Among Six Victims in Shocking Incident

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A Comedic YouTuber has died in a mid-air helicopter collision with the incident leaving multiple casualties
  • Authorities are currently combing through the crash scene and analysing available evidence as they try to establish the cause of the tragic accident
  • Gaspi rose to prominence through his comedic content, where he built a following off spontaneous interviews and viral, fast-moving online content

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Gaspi dies in Brazil helicopter collision as investigations continue
What started as another day in Rio ended in tragedy. Image: @gaspipd
Source: Instagram

Crash kills comedic YouTuber in mid-air helicopter collision in Brazil. Officials look into what went wrong and try to piece together how the incident happened.

TMZ reported on 14 June 2026 that Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi, born Gaspar Prim, died in a fatal helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, alongside five others. The outlet said the 23-year-old content creator was among passengers in one of two helicopters that collided mid-air on Sunday morning.

CNN Brazil confirmed that American singer Oliver Tree, 32, was also among those killed in the incident over Recreio dos Bandeirantes in Rio’s southwest zone. Officials said five people were on one helicopter, while the second carried only its pilot. All six people across both helicopters died.

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Gaspi dies in Brazil helicopter collision as investigations continue
The incident involved two helicopters. Image: Thom Lang
Source: Getty Images

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Investigators probe crash scene

Fire officials told CNN Brazil that investigators are still working to determine what caused the collision, with wreckage spread over a wide area. They said that video footage and flight data will be key in helping investigators figure out exactly what happened, as recovery teams continue going through the evidence.

The bodies were taken to the Afrânio Peixoto Forensic Medical Institute in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Gaspi’s rise as a viral street humor creator

Gaspi built his name online by filming street interviews in Buenos Aires nightlife. He would approach strangers and turn random conversations into comedy. Nothing felt planned. It was all quick, awkward, and unpredictable. His style stood out because he asked strange, bold questions and leaned into chaos rather than structure. The “Buenass” greeting became his trademark and fans instantly recognised it.

His content was not for everyone. Some people loved the humour and found it entertaining and fresh. Others felt he went too far at times. That mix of reactions only made him more talked about as he had almsot three million subscribers. The stronger the reactions, the more his videos spread across platforms and reached younger audiences.

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He later grew beyond YouTube and stepped into bigger spaces like streamer events such as La Velada del Año V. That exposed him to a wider Spanish-speaking audience and boosted his visibility. Away from the character he played online, he also spoke about personal struggles and the pressure of fame. It added a more human side to his image, showing the tension between viral success and real-life pressure.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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