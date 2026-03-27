A little boy who is fond of the American YouTuber and streamer was emotional after coming across a generated video of his hero in a state of distress

The young boy's video, which was originally shared by his mom, reached iShowSpeed, and his response amused many viewers

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing their amusement, with others worried about the influence of AI on children

A South African boy was in tears after stumbling across a fake video of iShowSpeed in the hospital. Image: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

A mother filmed her son's emotional reaction to a fake video of his beloved YouTuber iShowSpeed's hospitalisation, and he reacted to seeing his clip.

The video was shared by the creator's fan page on the TikTok handle @senyedit03 on 26 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining nearly a million views and hundreds of comments.

The clip shows iShowSpeed's response to seeing the South African boy emotional, thinking he was hospitalised. The mom asked her son why he was crying, and he said he was hurt by the news that Speed was in the hospital. The mother, who didn't know the YouTuber, was stunned and asked who he was, and the boy showed her on the phone. What he showed his mom is what many viewers said was an AI-generated video of the American streamer in the hospital with a swollen face.

The mom questions the child about iShowSpeed

Worried about her child's emotional state, she gave him a lecture, cautioning him about what he watches on the phone. She then asked if he knew the man, and the boy agreed. He knew him from Portugal, sending the mom who knew he had never been to the country into shock. Speed was also shocked by the revelation and jokingly called the little boy his son before saying they were friends and that his name was Devante.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the cute boy's video

The clip gained massive views, reaching 972K views, 88K likes and 1.2K comments from social media users who found the little boy cute. Many viewers thanked the creator for the positive influence he has on young children, calling him a good influence. Some joked that the boy was indeed Speed's son, saying they were happy that the video reached him. One user spoke about the children growing up in a time of artificial intelligence, worried that they wouldn't be able to tell real from AI content. Others found the streamer's hilarious for naming the little boy Devante.

Viewers found the interaction between the streamer and the boy adorable. Image: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

User @Sinelungelo Mahlangu commented:

"😂I wonder how AI will ruin the minds of the youth because they haven’t yet seen real content vs AI."

User @Kenrindral vibes said:

"The little boy really loves Speed 😁😍."

User @ Elizabeth Johnso shared:

"He is so cute and heartbroken over his hero 😁. I'm so glad the video reached his idol 🥰."

User @Sipho Khoza added:

"That’s Devante 😭."

User @Samantha M said:

"I will reiterate what I said under the comments of the original video. Every child has a hero!"

User @user7960739715752 joked:

"That's your son! Love you so much 😂."

Acquamarine_Keitu commented:

"Saving this one for my son 😂. He was asking me if this is iShowspeed’s son when I showed him this video."

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Source: Briefly News