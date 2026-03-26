A little girl turned had church attendees in stitches after innocently asking a strange request of the priest, who gladly obliged

She was filmed during the baptism service in her church, and the clip was later shared on TikTok on 3 March 2026

Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing amusement and praising the priest for playing along with the toddler's plea

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A toddler became an internet sensation after making an unexpected request during her sibling's baptism service. Image: @juliannebadaro1

Source: TikTok

A Portuguese family from Brazil was filmed during the baptism of their baby, accompanied by their small children on stage, when their toddler had an unexpected request for the priest.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @juliannebadaro1, where it went viral, gaining millions of views and thousands of comments from entertained social media users.

The little girl and her family were on the stage next to the pastor for the baptism of her little sibling, when she did the unexpected. She gave her doll to the priest for him to also baptise. Immediately, the congregation burst out in laughter. Unsure what could have amused them, the toddler in TikTok user @juliannebadaro1's video turned around to look at the crowd in amazement.

The priest fulfils a little girl's baptism request

The man of God did not disappoint; he took the doll and performed the baptism ritual as its mom watched carefully. The priest then lifted the doll as a symbolic act of presentation that symbolised that it had been newly born into the church. Watching that, the congregation could not contain their amusement and laughed at the cute act.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the little girl

The clip went viral, gaining 6M views and 3.7K comments from social media users who were greatly amused by the innocent little girl's request. Many viewers thanked the priest for playing along and baptising the doll, noting that its owner would have been disappointed if he had refused. Some found her turn to look at the laughing crowd hilarious, saying she looked confused, trying to figure out what was funny. One user joked, saying the little girl takes the bible verse from the book of Joshua 24:15, which states: ‘But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord’ seriously.

Viewers were amused and praised the priest for his kindness and for not disappointing the toddler. Image: @juliannebadaro1

Source: UGC

User @His Choice said:

"Children are so innocent🤗."

User @NowWhat added:

"Hey, sis was right. She carries that baby doll everywhere. It might as well be blessed."

User @Mary Hinds shared:

"Thank you, father, you made that little girl's day🥰."

User @ Christine Buruma commented:

"She takes the verse 'me and my house' so seriously 😂.'

User @jmclayaz

"She turned around and wondered why everybody was laughing😅."

"She's just making sure that the baby will not be Annabelle 2.0. 😁."

User @brenda.nabukeera owe Enkobogo said:

"Mother’s love 💕. She wanted her kid to be blessed. Wow, respect, ✊ to the priest."

User @ Barbara commented:

"That was lovely, receiving a blessing is a gift from God, well done to that priest for his thoughtfulness and dignity ❤️."

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Source: Briefly News