“Children Are So Innocent”: Little Girl Hands Her Doll to the Priest for Baptism, SA in Stitches
- A little girl turned had church attendees in stitches after innocently asking a strange request of the priest, who gladly obliged
- She was filmed during the baptism service in her church, and the clip was later shared on TikTok on 3 March 2026
- Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing amusement and praising the priest for playing along with the toddler's plea
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A Portuguese family from Brazil was filmed during the baptism of their baby, accompanied by their small children on stage, when their toddler had an unexpected request for the priest.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @juliannebadaro1, where it went viral, gaining millions of views and thousands of comments from entertained social media users.
The little girl and her family were on the stage next to the pastor for the baptism of her little sibling, when she did the unexpected. She gave her doll to the priest for him to also baptise. Immediately, the congregation burst out in laughter. Unsure what could have amused them, the toddler in TikTok user @juliannebadaro1's video turned around to look at the crowd in amazement.
The priest fulfils a little girl's baptism request
The man of God did not disappoint; he took the doll and performed the baptism ritual as its mom watched carefully. The priest then lifted the doll as a symbolic act of presentation that symbolised that it had been newly born into the church. Watching that, the congregation could not contain their amusement and laughed at the cute act.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the little girl
The clip went viral, gaining 6M views and 3.7K comments from social media users who were greatly amused by the innocent little girl's request. Many viewers thanked the priest for playing along and baptising the doll, noting that its owner would have been disappointed if he had refused. Some found her turn to look at the laughing crowd hilarious, saying she looked confused, trying to figure out what was funny. One user joked, saying the little girl takes the bible verse from the book of Joshua 24:15, which states: ‘But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord’ seriously.
User @His Choice said:
"Children are so innocent🤗."
User @NowWhat added:
"Hey, sis was right. She carries that baby doll everywhere. It might as well be blessed."
User @Mary Hinds shared:
"Thank you, father, you made that little girl's day🥰."
User @ Christine Buruma commented:
"She takes the verse 'me and my house' so seriously 😂.'
User @jmclayaz
"She turned around and wondered why everybody was laughing😅."
"She's just making sure that the baby will not be Annabelle 2.0. 😁."
User @brenda.nabukeera owe Enkobogo said:
"Mother’s love 💕. She wanted her kid to be blessed. Wow, respect, ✊ to the priest."
User @ Barbara commented:
"That was lovely, receiving a blessing is a gift from God, well done to that priest for his thoughtfulness and dignity ❤️."
3 Briefly News church-related articles
- A content creator showcased a Cape Town beach filled with people lining up for baptism during the festive season, sparking a massive online debate.
- A man shared a video of his wife dressed in a gorgeous dark floral dress with a thigh-high opening, teasing her for wearing it to church.
- A former ZCC member left no stone unturned after slamming the church for disturbing ungodly practices during her visit to a local podcast, leaving social media users stunned.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za