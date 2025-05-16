A former ZCC member left no stones unturned after slamming the church for disturbing ungodly practices during a visit to a local podcast

In the clip shared on TikTok, she shared that she couldn’t call it a church because she believed it was full of evil practices and not led by Jesus

The clip exploded with over a million views, as many flooded the comment section defending ZCC, and others told her to heal instead of dragging it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young lady warned people about the ZCC church, saying they were involved in dark practices. Image: @jacksparojbl

Source: TikTok

Drama hit hard when a woman came to the ZCC church with bold claims that shocked many in a podcast interview.

The video shared on TikTok by @jacksparojbl went viral fast as users couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

Explosive claims against ZCC

In the video, the woman didn’t hold back. She said the ZCC wasn’t a real church and was filled with evil forces. She even said she was ashamed of calling it a house of God. Her face was serious, and her words sharp, claiming that people in the church weren't serving Jesus at all.

The lady claimed that the biggest witches were members of the church, begged the church's leaders to repent, and said they knew what they were doing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts in fury

The clip gained 1.7M views, 84K likes, and 8.4K comments from social media users who were mostly angered by the video. Many said they still loved their church and wouldn’t leave it for anything. They defended it, saying her views didn't match their own experiences.

Some who are not members of the church said they had visited the church and received healing, adding that they'd never seen evil practices. Others begged her to move on if she no longer liked the church, and not drag it down.

A lady visiting a podcast said ZCC church practised witchcraft, shocking many social media users. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

User @Dr. Dingstar shared:

"The bravery you have 😭."

User @ThandekaM said:

"I am not a ZCC member but that church really helped me when I was sick and about to give up😭🙏, they just gave me a list of coffees to buy and all was history. I can tell the whole world how ZCC helped me."

User @dishman28 added:

"You're not the first one to warn us, my sister 😭😂. They tried 😤 wa swana are'kwe 🤟le next week reyaya neh (we're going again next week)❤️🤣."

User @sangwanfrankgondw shared:

"I pray that God protect her. After this speech, some people will be after her."

User @Shiko T commented:

"ZCC is changing the lives of black children. Our children are graduating from all major universities across South Africa. With free bursaries. Wena, you're telling us about Jesus. People must read the Bible with understanding. No 1 size fits all. Each individual has his or her own God."

User @ZamahMia added:

"We are not going anywhere, ZCC is our home, and we serve a living God."

3 Briefly News church related articles

A man dressed in white robes and sandals, resembling the figure of Jesus, shocked women driving in a car in Mthatha, leaving them shouting and calling out after asking for blessings.

A group of women were captured entering the church with trolleys full of groceries they had bought for their church leader, sparking a huge debate online.

A local woman attended a church in South Korea and rejoiced by singing and dancing during the service despite being the only African in the building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News