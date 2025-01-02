A woman who was the only African in a South Korean church rejoiced by singing and dancing during a church service

Despite the church not being packed to capacity, the woman's vibrant energy and enthusiasm were contagious as she enjoyed herself, embracing the spirit of the service

The lady's heartwarming video touched many social media users, inspiring a wave of positive reactions and admiration online

A lady went to praise God at a church in Japan and had fun. Image: @blackgirlinkorea

Source: TikTok

One woman attended a church service in Korea, Japan and embraced the church atmosphere, even though she was the only African in attendance.

TTikTok user @blackginkorea posted a video of the heartwarming church attendance, showing a beautiful spiritual moment as her presence shone brightly.

When the Holy Spirit takes over

In the video, the woman is seen energetically jumping, singing, clapping, and celebrating like any lively church service. Her contagious spirit stands out, breaking barriers and uniting cultures by rejoicing. The woman feels deeply connected to the service and the people around her even though the church is not packed to capacity.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman

The woman's joyful spirit and unwavering energy deeply moved social media users. Many praised her for being carefree and passionate; others admired her ability to embrace a foreign culture while remaining true to herself.

User @Food VendorinFestac asked:

"How do you stand still singing such a powerful song 😅."

User @JoanP shared:

"Oh my! She's not bothered. Her focus is on God! 🙌."

User @JasharX commented:

"We always give the Lord a dance😅."

User @ayanxakk said:

"I would do the same thing she is doing. There is no dull moment with me, especially when praising my God🥰."

User @Mkhwanazi Shamase added:

"Yes, oooh, go girl."

User @ShaunieB asked:

"Where’s this church? I’d love to join. I live in Korea."

3 More church content articles

A couple ditched the groove lifestyle and got baptised, turning their lives to God, sharing their journey on TikTok, and inspiring many.

A group of grannies sang and danced in church carrying 10 kgs of dry food.

A church congregation sang and danced while pushing trolleys full of groceries for their pastor.

Source: Briefly News