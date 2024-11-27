A couple that enjoyed the outdoors and places where people they could sing out loud, dance and enjoy a cold beverage changed their ways

The duo traded the groove for a more meaningful life centred around the good news and shared their transition on TikTok

Their video attracted many comments from social media users who were proud of the journey they had embarked on

A local couple shared their transition from groove-goers to church life. Image: @bramleybamzdelaan

Relationships are about exploring life and its many stages with the person you love, and a local couple did just that, transforming from party lovers to born-again Christians.

The duo's transition into the quiet and lax life serving the Lord was shared on TikTok under the user handle @bramleybamzdelaan.

From groovists to born-again Christians

The couple's video starts with them enjoying themselves in a vibey set-up with many people drinking cold beverages while listening and singing to Witney Houston's classic, 'I Have Nothing. ' It then moves to show them being baptised in church.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's proud of the couple

After watching the clip, over 400 social media users took to the comment section to support the couple's journey to get closer to God. Many shared how inspirational it was to see the change; others wished them well in their journey with Christ.

User @Michelle commented:

"Getting saved with your partner must be such a dream come true. Some of us had to let go of the relationships 🥺."

User @leratomosieleng said:

"A family that prays together stays together 🙏."

User @ChanéyraTheys shared:

"Wow, what a transformational God we serve🙌🏼❤️."

User @mariebrown15 added:

"What a precious moment."

User @Brent4825 commented:

"May u guys be blessed beyond measure."

User @Tapin1. ff shared:

"Thank you, Jesus, for saving this couple while they're still young. God bless you both 🥰🥰."

