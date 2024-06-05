Troubled rapper J Molley has disclosed to his fans that he has found salvation in Jesus Christ after he battled with satanic demons

J Molley announced his transformation and newfound calling on his Instagram page

Many of his fans and followers flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages

J Molley has found salvation in Jesus Christ. Image: @hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

South African rapper J Molley became a hot topic once again online after his recent revelation.

J Molley announces his newfound calling in Jesus Christ

The troubled rapper has been making headlines on social media lately after he shared some disturbing posts contemplating taking his life.

Recently, the star who was slammed by the controversial Nota Baloyi disclosed on his Instagram page that he has found salvation in Jesus Christ after he battled with satanic demons.

The star shared a post announcing that he has a newfound calling:

"Dear fans and supporters I hope this letter finds you well. I’m writing to you with a heart full of gratitude and humility to share a deeply personal revelation that has transformed my life. In the past I have been battling satanic demons in me that I was not aware of.

"This newfound calling has led me to a decision that I feel compelled to share with you all. Over the coming months, I will be embarking on a spiritual journey to seek clarity and understanding of my purpose in God’s plan. It is my sincere belief that by dedicating this time to prayer, reflection and communion with the Holy Spirit, I will discern the path that God has chosen for me."

He captioned the post:

"Bit Of A Read But It Could Save The Next Person. I Am Purely A Vessel For God To Work Through. Praise The Almighty Jesus Christ My Lord & Savior. Let Your Will Be Done King Of Kings. I’m Ready."

See the post below:

Fans shower J Molley with love

Many netizens showered the rapper with some love:

kidxsa wrote:

"Love and light to you J."

ey.tony.33 said:

"Life is a blessing from God bro, if you take it though it's a gift from God you go straight to Hell cause you ain't received what God gifted you with, you sort of rejected it, Christ can heal anything and everything, follow Him!"

lindo_iob commented:

"Praise to the most high."

zamo_re mentioned:

"It was the best decision I made when I surrendered to Jesus Christ. I love this for you."

mulalo.tsanwani responded:

"You only ever need God Jesse, seek him and you will find peace that surpasses all human understanding."

kyle_deutsch wrote:

"Sending love and prayers your way bro."

