Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden: What happened to her?

Country music star Zach Bryan is only in his late 20s, but he has already made a significant name in the country music genre globally. Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden, was a part of his musical journey to stardom until the couple called it quits in July 2021. What do we know about Rose's life and marriage to Zach?

Zach Bryan at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

Rose keeps from the public eye, as was the case during her marriage to a globally known country musician. Her limited Instagram interaction shows just three posts as of November 16, 2023, with some highlights saved. Her content is focused on her daily life, from quaint coffee shop visits to cooking and hiking experiences.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Rose Madden Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Zach Bryan (2020 to 2021) Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Michelle Madden (father unknown) Profession Naval aviator Native language English Social media profiles Instagram TikTok YouTube Facebook Spotify

Rose's TikTok page has the most posts among her other social media profiles. Besides limited insight into her life through social media, Rose's summarised biography shows that details surrounding Zach Bryan's ex-wife are sparse.

Who is Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden?

Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden, is reported to be a naval aviator, but she has had various positions in the United States Navy. HTownDaily says Rose has been closely associated with the Washington-based Military base for multiple years.

What happened to Zach Bryan and Rose Madden?

Zach Bryan married Rose Madden in July 2020, but their union was short-lived. News of Zach Lane Bryan's divorce hit by July 2021, leaving the public wondering what made the newlyweds end their marriage.

Did Zach Bryan cheat on his wife?

Zach Bryan’s cheating allegations began to surface online in recent times, with Reddit having various users claiming to have known the couple. There were claims that Zach cheated on her while she was deployed, but none of the claims have been substantiated or confirmed.

Zach Bryan married Rose Madden in July 2020 and got divorced in 2021.

Zack Bryan's relationships

The singer's relationships have been a central focal point during his career. Although Zack does not publicly address his relationships, there have been some widely reported details regarding his love life throughout his rising career.

How did Deb and Zach meet?

Deb Peifer was in a relationship with Zach between 2022 and 2023. Reports state the couple met through mutual friends in 2022 and, by May 2023, had called it quits. Deb and Zach's relationship remained private throughout their time together, apart from when they called it quits.

How long did Deb and Zach date?

The US Sun reported that Zach and Debra officially acknowledged their relationship publicly through Instagram on January 3, 2022. In May 2023, Zack announced on his X (Twitter) page that the couple had recently ended their relationship.

Of the breakup, he said: 'Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty [of] memories and good times,' and added, 'I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.'

Zach is reportedly in a relationship with Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia, a Barstool Sports host. News of Zach Bryan and Brianna's relationship began following Brianna's surprise appearance on stage during one of Zach's New York City concerts in June 2023.

Brianna LaPaglia and Josh Richards at the 'Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood' event in Los Angeles on March 08, 2023.

Zach Bryan's biography

Zach's personal life is more widely reported, as he has become such a known figure since reaching superstardom. Here is what we know of his personal life, apart from his relationships.

How old is Zach Bryan?

The beloved country singer was born on April 2, 1996, making Zach Bryan’s age 27 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Zach Bryan’s height

There has been no official confirmation of the star's height. However, various online sources report his height to be 185 cm.

What country is Zach Bryan from?

The musician was born in Oologah, Oklahoma, making him an American citizen. According to Zach's official website, he is 'proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself.'

Does Zach Bryan have a kid?

Considering Zach was married previously, fans wonder whether he has any children with his former wife. The country music star has no children as of 2023.

Does Zach Bryan write his own songs?

The Grammys discuss how Zach has become a significant name in recent years, with his raw talent on full display through his self-titled album, Zach Bryan. He writes his own music but occasionally includes a co-writer, albeit seldom.

What happened to Zach Bryan's Instagram?

Although Zach is one of the biggest names in country music to date, he is no stranger to online hate. Outsider reported that Zach left Instagram and X (Twitter) following backlash regarding the ticket purchase process, leaving many unable to secure concert tickets.

This final deactivation of both his accounts comes after he first deactivated his (X) Twitter profile but left his Instagram up, yet private. Two weeks later, he returned to X and mentioned he wanted to avoid being active on the app when his tickets were sold due to significant backlash. A week following his statement on X, he disappeared from both apps. His Instagram page and X profile have since been restored.

Rose Madden was only married to Zach briefly before the former couple went their separate ways. Based on Rose's social media, she has since moved on with a new man and is doing well.

