Mexican rapper Tornillo Vazquez: Age, real name, height, net worth

Tornillo Vazquez is a young rising rapper and social media star from Mexico. He is famous for his songs, such as Sentosa, Morena, Nena Ven, and Un Dia Todo Se Termina. Despite his age, Tornillo Vazquez has already made a name for himself in the music industry, and many are seeking to know more about him.

Tornillo Vazquez started releasing music in 2020 and has since gained immense popularity for his fusion of Latin trap, hip-hop, and pop music. He released his debut album titled Cactus on 28 October 2022. Aside from singing, Tornillo is a social media personality with a significant following on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

Tornillo Vazquez’s profile summary and bio

Full name Osiel Armando Vázquez Pérez Nickname Tornillo Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Aries Place of birth San Luis Potosi, Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pound 115 Weight is kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, TikTok star Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How old is Tornillo Vazquez?

The rising rapper is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Tornillo Vazquez’s birthday? He was born on 24 March 2003, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is rapper Tornillo Vazquez from?

He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where he currently resides. Tornillo's real name is Osiel Armando Vázquez Pérez. His father is a mechanic, while his mother is a homeworker. The young musician has, however, not disclosed the identities of his parents and siblings.

Tornillo rapper’s height

The Latin hip-hop star stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Career

Tornillo is a rapper and social media personality. He first rose to stardom through the popular social media platform TikTok, where he frequently shares clips of his songs and other videos.

The rapper released his debut single Aya En Mi Barrio, which translates to In My Neighborhood on YouTube in April 2020. The song rapidly became a viral sensation, capturing the interest of music enthusiasts. His subsequent releases, such as Sentosa, Morena, Nena Ven, and Un Dia Todo Se Termina, have also received critical acclaim and commercial success.

On 28 October 2022, Tornillo released his debut album, Cactus, which features collaborations with 473 Music, Dany Calvario, and Santa Fe Klan. Here is a list of some of his songs.

De la calle soy malandro

Maldita Tentación

Por Unos Centavos

Montecarlo

Sentosa

Morena

Veladoras En Mi Barrio

Vuelo

Un Dia Todo Se Termina

Nena Ven

Cypher

Tornillo Vazquez‘s net worth

The Mexican-born musical artist has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his music career and social media endeavours.

Tornillo Vazquez is a young rapper and social media star from Mexico. He is best known for his songs, such as Sentosa, Morena, Nena Ven, and Un Dia Todo Se Termina. Despite his young age, Tornillo has achieved remarkable success in the music industry, releasing numerous songs on various platforms. He has also collaborated with superstars like Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, and L-Gante in his music.

