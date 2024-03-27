Dennis Rodman is a former NBA star, actor, and diplomat with a remarkable career. He was characterized by defensive prowess and exceptional rebounding abilities, earning him the title of "arguably the best rebounding forward in NBA history." Because of his iconic feat in the sports industry, many fans have been interested in Dennis Rodman's net worth.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Photo: @DennisRodman on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born Dennis Keith Rodman, Rodman played as both a small forward and power forward during his career and graced several NBA teams. While with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, he contributed significantly to the team's success. At some point in his career, he became the 10th highest-paid player in the league. So, what is Dennis Rodman's net worth today?

Dennis Rodman's profile summary

Full name Dennis Keith Rodman Nickname The Worm, Demolition Man, Dennis The Menace Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1961 Place of birth Trenton, New Jersey, U.S. Age 62 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6'7" (201 cm) Weight 228 lbs (103 kg) Mother Shirley Rodman Father Philander Rodman Siblings Debra and Kim Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra, Michelle Moyer Children Alexis, D.J Rodman, Trinity Education South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas) College, North Central Texas (1983), Southeastern Oklahoma State (1983–1986) Profession Basketball player, voice-over actor, coach, film actor, amateur wrestler, entertainer Net worth $500,000 Social media Facebook, Instagram

What is Dennis Rodman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dennis Rodman's net worth in 2024 is allegedly $500,000. But how did he make his money and what has affected his value?

Professional basketball career

During college, the Detroit Pistons noticed and enlisted him to enter the NBA draft in 1986. Luckily for him, the Pistons picked him as the third pick during the second round. He played for the club for seven years, from 1986 to 1993.

Fast facts on Dennis Rodman. Photo: Alexander Tamargo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Apart from the Detroit Pistons, he played for the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. The former NBA star earned accolades, including five NBA championships, two NBA All-Star selections, and two NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Authorship

Besides his sports career, he successfully published some books and co-authored to his credit. These include:

Bad as I Wanna Be

I Should Be Dead By Now

Walk On the Wild Side

Rebound:: The Dennis Rodman Story

Words from the Worm: An Unauthorized Trip

Bad As I Wanna Dress: The Unauthorized

Endorsement deals

Dennis also made a substantial amount from brand endorsements, impacting his net worth. For instance, he endorsed PotCoin, a cryptocurrency variant, and adorned Converse's signature shoes. The former NBA star also launched his drink.

Wrestling

Rodman made several appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a nWo (New World Order) member besides basketball. He and Hulk Hogan collaborated at two Bash at the Beach events before eventually winning his first-ever Celebrity Championship Wrestling tournament.

In July 2000, he eventually ended his wrestling career after competing in the i-Generation Superstars of Wrestling pay-per-view event. He fought against Curt Henning, who defeated him.

Acting

Beyond wrestling involvement and basketball, Rodman had his TV show called The Rodman World Tour. He was also cast in movies like Simon Sez and Double Team. According to his IMDb page, he featured in the following TV shows:

Good Mourning

American Gangster: Trap Queens

A$AP Ferg Feat. Tyga: Dennis Rodman

WCW Monday Nitro

3rd Rock from the Sun

Misery Loves Company

Dennis Rodman's career earnings

Between 1986 and 1990, while with the Detroit Pistons, Dennis Rodman's salary went from $75,000 to $880,000. From 1991 to 1995, he went from earning $1,075,000 to a whopping $2,500,000.

Dennis Rodman in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

The 1996/1997 season was a significant year in his career as he secured a whopping $9,000,000 before his earnings dwindled. The following season, in 1997/1998, his earnings were $4,600,000 before it dropped to $441,176 in the 1999/2000 season.

How much did Dennis Rodman make in his career?

He reportedly earned $27,506,176 over his 12 NBA seasons. However, it is necessary to note that most of his earnings were from playing for the Bulls, where he accumulated $16.1 million in three seasons. His first five seasons with the Pistons fetched him $5 million, and his two years with the Spurs club earned him $4,950 million.

Is Dennis Rodman broke?

His lawyer reportedly claimed that he was broke because he suffered from an illness and could not work. Due to this, he could not pay child support, tallied at an astounding $808,935. He also owed his ex-wife, Michelle Rodman, $51,441.

Paying for his living expenses also became challenging for him. The spousal and child support of $4,500 he was to pay Michelle Rodman monthly became difficult. Unfortunately, Dennis Rodman's NBA pension fund could not help him escape his financial predicament.

A woman, Peggy Ann Fulford, who claimed to be a financial advisor, scammed him and some other athletes for millions of dollars. After falsely claiming degrees from Harvard and success on Wall Street, she took control of Rodman’s finances, leading to significant losses.

What happened to Dennis Rodman's financial advisor?

She was arrested in December 2016. About two years later, she was sentenced to a 10-year imprisonment.

Where is Dennis Rodman now?

The former NBA star currently resides in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. While little information about his exact address is available, he calls the city his home. Since his retirement, he has maintained a low profile, making it difficult for anyone to discuss Dennis Rodman's house.

Dennis Rodman at a Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

When the documentarians of the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, tried reaching him for an interview, they went through a tough time. Eventually, they held the interviews in a hotel room in West Hollywood.

Dennis Rodman is an iconic NBA player whose journey from an NBA superstar to a more elusive figure intrigues his fans and followers. He had a successful career until he faced financial misfortunes. How Dennis Rodman's net worth went from millions to half a million dollars has remained an issue of concern to many.

READ ALSO: Greta Thunberg’s net worth: How she earns and spends her money

As published on Briefly, Greta Thunberg's net worth has been controversial in mainstream media as several accusations abound about her that some ethnic elites sponsor her.

The motive of these elites hinges on retarding the growth and wealth of middle eastern countries whose developments are generated from crude oil and other activities considered dangerous to the climate.

Source: Briefly News