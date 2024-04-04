Jake Paul's ex-girlfriends: His past relationships and dating history

From vlogging prodigy to YouTube sensation and now a formidable force in the boxing ring, Jake Paul's rise to fame has been extraordinary. With such fame, he has caught the eye of many and has been in a string of high-profile relationships over the years. So, who are Jake Paul's ex-girlfriends, and what has his love life been like?

Jake Paul posed during the Jake Paul vs Andre August - Weigh-in at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

Jake Paul is a famous content creator with an impressive track record. Eventually, he topped Forbes Magazine's list of highest-paid YouTube creators. But then, his relationship life caught the fans' interest, with many desiring to know who won his heart. This is because he has had staged marriages and short-term flings.

Jake Paul's profile summary

Jake Paul's dating history includes high-profile people, including fellow YouTubers, actresses, and models. Here is a breakdown of Jake Paul's girlfriends.

Saxon Sharbino

Actress Saxon Sharbino at the Paris Berelc Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party in Hollywood, California.

The YouTuber began dating American actress Saxon Sharbino in 2014. Saxon is known for starring in horror films. The lovebirds first met at a mutual friend's party in Los Angeles before they crossed again in 2017 while filming a video for Jake's YouTube channel. Unlike most of his other relationships, theirs was kept off-camera.

Kellie Stewart

Miss Texas Teen USA Kellie Stewart at Panda's world premiere media night! at The Palazzo Las Vegas.

In 2014, rumours circulated about Kellie Stewart and Jake Paul dating. Kellie is a renowned model and internet personality. They dated for a few months and parted ways, with reasons for their breakup kept away from the media.

Alissa Violet

Alissa Violet at the White Fox Sin City event at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California.

Social media sensation Alissa Violet and Jake dated for a year between 2016 and 2017. They were part of Team 10 until Jake allegedly kicked her out.

According to Jake, Alissa cheated on him with his brother, Logan Paul. But Alissa refuted the accusations and revealed that he was mentally and emotionally abusive. She also claimed that other Jake Paul's exes reached out to her, alleging similar mistreatment by the YouTuber.

Tessa Brooks

Tessa Brooks at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Former Team 10 dancer, actress, and model Tessa Brooks also dated Jake in 2017. Their love affair allegedly began after his tumultuous split with Alissa. Though they never confirmed their relationship, Tessa kissed Jake in a YouTube video from Coachella in April 2017.

The relationship news broke some fans' minds because Alissa and Brooks were best friends. In a 2018 YouTube video, Tessa Brooks revealed she was leaving Team 10 because she felt she was done with the YouTuber.

Teala Dunn

Teala Dunn at the HBCU Alumni & Divine Nine Special Screening of Walt Disney Animation at El Capitan Theater.

American actress and YouTuber Teala Dunn kissed Jake in one of his videos in 2017. This was unexpected, especially considering she had previously been romantically involved with Logan Paul in 2016.

While they both claimed the kiss was not just a publicity stunt, many suspected the action because they had never seen each other since then.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau at the White Fox 10th Birthday Party at TAO in Los Angeles, California.

The boxer also dated fellow YouTuber, model, and singer Tana Mongeau. Fans carried the rumour in April 2019 after she shared a picture of herself lying on Jake's bed. Afterwards, they publicly appeared affectionately and featured in each other's social media videos.

How long was Tana Mongeau married to Jake Paul?

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's marriage lasted six months after their wedding. They later shared an Instagram post after their split, revealing they were taking a break. Subsequently, reports emerged indicating that their wedding was not genuine.

Julia Rose

Julia Rose Taylor on the red carpet during New York Fashion Week at The Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Julia and Jake's relationship took a romantic turn after she appeared on his music video, These Days, in December 2019. After breaking up with Tana, Jake began dating the Instagram model and social media influencer. Eventually, their relationship, which started behind the scenes, was brought on camera for the first time in March 2020.

When did Julia Rose and Jake Paul break up?

They allegedly went their separate ways in the spring of 2020, but Julia confirmed they were together again in April. They had an on-and-off relationship.

They finally called it quits around December 2022 when Paul posted a picture with a flower in his mouth, saying, "Picked the wrong Rose." They later unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Jake and the famous influencer initiated their relationship in 2017 by admittedly faking their feelings and engaging in public displays of affection for views. They held a pretend wedding and honeymoon. Afterwards, they developed genuine feelings, leading to a real relationship, but split in 2018.

Who did Jake Paul propose to?

Jake proposed to Tana on her 21st birthday in June 2019, and the couple exchanged vows a month later in a luxurious wedding. However, Tana became "Jake Paul's ex-wife" as the couple broke up in January 2020.

Who is Jake Paul dating now?

Jutta Leerdam at Max Aicher Arena.

As of 2024, Jake Paul's girlfriend is Jutta Leerdam. The couple began dating after Jake's final breakup with his on-and-off girlfriend, Rose. Although she is not Jake Paul's wife, as many suppose, Leerdam is an acclaimed Dutch speed skater specialising in sprint events. Jake introduced her as his new partner on 3 April 2023 after getting in touch through Instagram a few months before.

Jake Paul's ex-girlfriends, despite their breakups, were thrust into the limelight due to their romance with him. While the YouTuber may have appeared to have broken many hearts, he continues to push for love and remains a focal point in the spotlight on his romantic journey.

