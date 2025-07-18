Where does Elon Musk live? Exploring the homes of the world’s richest man

"Where does Elon Musk live?" has been a burning question about the Tesla CEO due to his public persona. Although he holds the title of the wealthiest man in the world, Musk resides in a modest ranch-style property in Boca Chica, Texas.

Key takeaways

Elon Musk once owned a $100 million real estate portfolio before liquidating most of his properties in 2020 in a downsizing move.

real estate portfolio before liquidating most of his properties in 2020 in a downsizing move. One of Elon Musk's homes in California belonged to the popular Hollywood actor Gene Wilder.

In late 2024, he acquired multiple properties in Austin, Texas, for a whopping $35 million .

. Elon Musk's house in Texas is a tiny studio apartment-style house near his SpaceX company.

Where does Elon Musk live right now?

Elon Musk's primary residence is a modest ranch-style home in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX's Starbase facility. He reportedly rents the house from SpaceX for about $50,000 as per a 2021 tweet by the American business mogul, which read,

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.

Where is Elon's house in Texas?

Elon Musk's primary residence in Texas is a modest, 375-square-foot prefabricated tiny home near SpaceX's launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. The tiny house is a foldable unit made by Boxabl, designed as a compact studio apartment with an open living and sleeping area, kitchen, and bathroom.

Additionally, Elon has reportedly acquired a $35 million compound in Austin, Texas. The compound has multiple properties to accommodate his children and their mothers.

This compound reportedly includes a 14,400-square-foot Tuscan-style villa, a six-bedroom mansion, and another nearby mansion. However, Elon has denied these reports in an exclusive interview with Page Six. He said,

I don’t own nor am I building a compound in Austin. No grand family home has been built or is expected to be built.

However, Musk went ahead and said,

I do have an idea for a big futuristic art project in the Austin area that would be open to the public, but have had too much work to get that going.

Elon Musk's house in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo: @topclosings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A look at Elon Musk's real estate portfolio in California

The wealthiest man in the world once owned $100 million worth of real estate before liquidating to simplify his life and focus on what he considers more important endeavors. Here is an overview of some of Elon Musk's properties that he once owned:

In 2012, he purchased his first California mansion for $17 million . The house featured seven bedrooms, a two-story library, a tennis court, and a wine cellar. He put the house on the market for $30 million but liquidated it for $29 million to Chinese billionaire William Ding.

. The house featured seven bedrooms, a two-story library, a tennis court, and a wine cellar. He put the house on the market for but liquidated it for to Chinese billionaire William Ding. He also owned a 2,800-square-foot home that belonged to Gene Wilder, an American actor, comedian, writer, and filmmaker. In 2020, he sold the 5-bedroom house to Wilder's nephew, Walker-Pearlman, for $7 million .

. In 2017, Elon Musk paid $23.364 million for a 6,000-square-foot villa in Hillsborough. He sold the over 100-year-old mansion on a 50-acre piece of land for $40.8 million in 2021.

Trivia

Elon Musk, age 54 years (as of 2025), was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. He holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship.

(as of 2025), was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. He holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship. Musk co-founded X.com in 1999, which later became PayPal after merging with Confinity; eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion in 2002.

in 2002. In 2002, he founded SpaceX to reduce space transportation costs and colonize Mars.

In January 2023, he held the Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, losing about $200 billion due to Tesla stock decline.

In conclusion

"Where does Elon Musk live?" has been among the most frequently asked questions about the Tesla CEO. Elon's current residence is a modest ranch-style home in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX's Starbase facility.

