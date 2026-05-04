On Sunday, 3 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo shared a photo of his brightly lit driveway on his official X account

The Kaya FM host responded by sharing proof of how much he paid Eskom in April after an X user assumed his electricity bill must be very high

After users expressed disbelief, saying the amount seemed too low, Dhlomo shared how he managed to keep his bill low

Sizwe Dhlomo showed his Eskom bill. Image: tribalskinclothing, kaya959

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo left South Africans stunned after he revealed his electricity bill online.

Dhlomo has earned a reputation for his subtle flexes of wealth on social media. On Sunday, 3 May 2026, the presenter who hosts the breakfast show Siz the World on Kaya FM shared a picture of his well-lit driveway on X (Twitter).

See the photo below:

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The photo sparked speculation about his electricity bill, with X user @APeofessio3530 commenting:

“Electricity bill must be crazy!”

Sizwe Dhlomo shows his Eskom bill

Sizwe Dhlomo, who previously shared his bank statement on X, responded with a copy of his current electricity bill. Dhlomo dismissed speculation that he was paying through the nose to keep his driveway well-lit with small ground lights. The photo showed that he paid R554.37 in April 2026.

See the photo below:

SA stunned after Sizwe Dhlomo reveals his electricity bill

In the comments, social media users were stunned that Sizwe Dhlomo was paying that little for electricity.

Here are some of the comments:

@lavidaNOTA said:

“Why do people think LIGHTS use up a lot of power? I keep my lights on all night. They’re not boiling water or washing the laundry. I think we need to revisit science in the curriculum. People are out here painting their paving bricks, and we wonder why their homes flood in the rain!”

@k_midlands asked:

“Kanjani manje, I pay that per month, but I only have a stove and a fridge, well and lights. I think they are ripping me off. PS: geyser not included, it's on my water bill.”

@sa_nameless123 remarked:

“This does not seem right, even if you don’t use Eskom at all. The fact that there is a supply to your property means you should be paying more than just the availability charge.”

@APeofessio3530 asked:

“The garden electrical connection is charged separately from the house, or are you 90% off the grid? Unless this is a weekly bill.”

@MegaFunTweets shared:

“Sizwe, don’t do that. Everyone knows the cost of electricity is high. You get less than 50c per Rand in units purchased.”

Mzansi reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's low Eskom bill. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo explains his low electricity bill

In a subsequent post, Sizwe Dhlomo shared that he has a 127kWh solar system.

See the photo below:

Sizwe Dhlomo dismantles studio to remove dead bug

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo flexed his wealth again after fixing an inconvenience that many people would likely have ignored.

The former MTV presenter shared a video showing the lengths he went to remove a dead bug trapped between the panes of his double-glazed acoustic studio window.

Source: Briefly News