A professional snake handler had to act fast after losing a grip of a highly venomous reptile during a demonstration’

The video shared on Facebook left many viewers anxious as the snake leapt from the handler’s hands to the floor

Social media users reacted with a mix of concern and admiration for the handler’s quick flexes in safely securing the deadly reptile

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A professional snake handler was filmed showing a venomous boomslang to an elderly man. Image: Slangboere

Source: Facebook

A heart-stopping moment was caught on camera when a deadly snake lived up to its agile reputation by jumping out of the Western Cape professional handler’s hands.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Slandboere on 26 April 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from social media users who were impressed with his quick reaction.

While showing the snake to an old man that he was with it jumped out of his hands and landed on the floor. The professional snake handler, Facebook user Slangboere, quickly grabbed it using a snake tong, putting the old man, who was clearly frightened, at ease.

The deadly tree-dwelling boomslang

The boomslang is a highly venomous African snake known for its slender body and exceptional camouflage. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, this tree-dwelling species can grow up to 1.8 metres in length and is primarily found in the savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. While it typically hunts birds and chameleons by staying still in bushes, its venom is dangerous to humans and can be fatal even in small amounts, as it causes severe bleeding.

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Briefly News reached out to Slangboere for comments. At the time of publication, he had not responded to us.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA discusses the jumping snake

The clip gained traction as many social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many viewers noted that it could have gone wrong and warned that boomslang snakes are deadly. Some agreed that the reptile's bite could lead to fatality, but also noted that it avoids people. Others who loved the creator's work praised him, saying he was amazing at what he does. One viewer found the old man's shocked reaction to the jumping snake hilarious.

User @Belinda Bishop commented:

"Rajan, this is absolutely amazing what you do. May God bless you abundantly!"

User @Felicity Day Stander said:

"That could have gone wrong. The old man was ready with his walking stick."

User @Gail Grimett added:

"They are the deadliest, but they avoid people."

User @Mbusi Maphumulo shared:

"Old man with the stick 🤣."

3 Briefly News snake-related articles

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A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News