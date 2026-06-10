An American woman living in South Africa left Mzansi seriously impressed after an Instagram video showed her acing a street interview about local culture, food and life in the kasi.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: BLESSERR_C.P.B

Source: Instagram

The video, posted by BLESSERR_C.P.B on 26 May 2026, shows the young woman being quizzed on everything South African. She had been living in the country on and off for two years. She said she was fully immersed in township life and the Amapiano scene.

She knew her stuff

She did not flinch when asked about her favourite South African dish. She named Nyama ye nhloko without any hesitation at all. She even corrected the spelling of her own name on the spot. When asked why she chose South Africa, her answer was clear and straight to the point. She said the people made settling in feel completely natural from day one.

She described South Africans as genuinely friendly but drew a line between township culture and life in the CBD. When dating came up, she kept it equally real. She said leaving her community would be the only way to avoid meeting South Africans entirely.

Mzansi flooded the comments with love. Many called her a vibe and said she belonged here. Viewers watching from Zimbabwe also joined the celebration. A few playfully questioned her take on South Africans being friendly. One commenter simply demanded to see her papers.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving American women

An American woman posted her observations about South Africa and garnered attention.

An African American woman posted a TikTok video showing people that she was excited about starting a new chapter in her life.

An Instagram clip shows a US woman reacting in shock after spotting pork trotters at a South African butchery.

Source: Briefly News