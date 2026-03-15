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American Woman Shares Hilarious Culture Shocks After Living in South Africa
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American Woman Shares Hilarious Culture Shocks After Living in South Africa

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • An American woman posted her observations about South Africa, and she showed one of her latest realisations
  • Online users were amazed after seeing the woman sharing her observations about what makes South Africa unique
  • The American posted a TikTok video where she shared specific things that she realised after living in South Africa

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A young lady on TikTok posted a video as an American living in South Africa. The other South African resident told people about one of the things that she was getting used to while living in Mzansi.

America woman shares South Africa culture shocks
An American woman shared her South African culture shocks. Image: @xoxoreinajo
Source: UGC

The lady shared a hilarious TikTok video going into detail about her experiences. The woman posted a clip on 12 March 2026, and she surprised people with the culture shock she experienced in South Africa.

In a video on TikTok, an American said that one of the things that shocked her about South Africa was the dancing culture. She said it was especially surprising to see how often Mzansi men dance when compared to other countries she visited. Another shock was that people work less in December as a cultural practice. She also mentioned how people generally don't use first names; they may use mama or papa for elders. The creator added that Mzansi has a lot of car washes and smaller snack sections at liquor stores, but with better flavours. Watch the video below:

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South Africans react to American's cultural shocks

Many people thought the video of the American was hilarious. People discussed whether the American was accurate about her observation about South African men. Read the comments below:

American married to South African man
The American woman married a South African man and moved to Mzansi. Image: @xoxoreinajo
Source: TikTok

Suvashka Chetty wrote an explanation of why South Africans do not address elders by their first name:

"Respect is very integral to s! First-name basis is a no-go! Anyone older is referred to as 'aunt/uncle regardless of your blood relation to them!"

EZRA MAPHANGA appreciated the video:

"Thanks for speaking well about South Africa, yes, there is crime and other things, but overall we have a lot more freedom than anything else."

Allen shared that dancing was common practice in Mzansi:

"We can dance for show 💃... Men and women, including the kids."

Lebz 🇿🇦 added:

"Dancing is also a form of flirting here in Mzanzi. body language🤷🏽‍♀️"

Makalo's Minds! further explained Mzansi's love for dance:

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"We perform all kinds of dancing because we express ourselves through music and dancing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

MzanziHomeGrower shared:

"I can't dance for anything but even I have my one or two moves I can pull off near a dark corner somewhere 🕺🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about culture shock

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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