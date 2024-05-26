An American university student who came to South Africa shared her perspective on the country

The young American lady posted a video about the difference between living in America and being in South Africa

Many people were invested in what she had to say as an American having a South African experience

A young American woman in South Africa to study shared her thoughts. The exchange student wanted people to know how she experiences Mzansi.

A TikTok video shows a USA exchange student in South Africa sharing her culture shock experience and caused a buzz. Image: @toemunchercrucher

In a TikTok video, the American student compared different aspects of life in South Africa and America. The lady amassed many comments from people who were invested in her experience.

American woman shares culture shock in South Africa

In a TikTok a video by @toemunchercruncher, an exchange student originally from America told people that there were some things she had to get used to in South Africa. She said that most cars in South Africa are manual unless you can afford to buy an automatic version, and the "rich" usually can.

The TikTokker also noted that in South Africa, there is no Diet Coke, instead there is Coke Lite. Watch the video below to hear the rest of the culture shocks.

SA debates American woman

Many people took to the comments to disagree with the young lady. Netizens insisted that automatic cars are not restricted to the wealthy. The creator later admitted that she may have been mistaken about automatic cars being only for the rich.

Read people's comments below:

PrettyHeeji commented:

"South Africa hasn’t cared to have Amazon in the country but we have our own SA service providers that provide services similar to Amazon. We just don’t care for Amazon or anything American really."

PM wrote:

"Ma’am???? You don’t have to be RICH to drive an automatic… Hello?"

Conrad_Mingo said:

"Not my friend paying R900p.m on an automatic car and R75 insurance."

Nolwazi_Hope added:

"So you mean I’m rich?"

Bree commented:

"We have Takealot Americans have Amazon."

VitaminZ508 asked:

"Where did you get that Coke? Because honestly, I've never seen a Coca-Cola light."

monicadejager explained:

"If its on a burger bun. its a burger. when on slices of bread its a sandwich."

Man shares a European store odd practice

Briefly News previously reported a South African man visiting Europe shared a culture shock.

@wianwest shared a video of him walking in the streets of Europe at night. He came across a shop that sells plates and cups - among other things.

However, what was surprising was the fact that it was at night, the store was "closed," but their stuff was left unattended outside.

