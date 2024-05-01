Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase was announced as the most influential person in Africa and Middle East

The news about Mihlali Ndamase being the most influential person was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many fans and followers disagreed with the news of the social media influencer being influential

The South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has been the talk of the town recently, and this time around, netizens are not impressed with the announcement about the star.

Mihlali named most influential person in Africa and Middle East

Youtuber Mihlali Ndamse has made headlines again after she attended a Fenty beauty event in America, where she met up with Barbadian singer Rihanna.

Recently, the young star was announced as the most influential person in Africa and the Middle East. The news of the announcement was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Mihlali announced as the most influential person in Africa and Middle East."

SA disagrees with Mihlali being most influential

Shortly after the announcement was made on social media, many netizens disagreed that Mihlali Ndamase was the most influential person in Africa and the Middle East. See some of the reactions below:

@XUFFLER questioned:

"Who did she influence?"

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

"Influential ngani? Bouncing from one pipi to the next?"

@Queen_Tsholo8 wrote:

"I refuse this. This is incorrect."

@General_Sport7 shared:

"By whom? What was the criteria used?"

@Zweli_Thixo asked:

"Influencing young girls to date these old men?"

@BbwMaturity said:

"By who ? The one behind the announcement determines a lot. Doubt even any Arab knows her."

@1blackteacup commented:

"Mihlali's known in South Africa but do they even know her in the Middle East? She’s not even in the top 10 SA Instagram influencers. Akayena no Rihanna."

@Tokologo_maps mentioned:

"There's literally a chart for that that's being announced for most talked about media personalities in Africa and she has never appeared in the top 5 since the beginning of the year, how come she's most influential when she hardly makes the top of the chart ? I like her but nah."

@DumboXrp shared:

"Influential in what exactly? Being dead serious? What brand has worked with her and seen significant outcome?"

