Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small recently shared that he got an eye infection on social media

The star shared a video on his Instagram stories showing how bad his eyes look like

Many netizens, after seeing it, suspected that witchcraft might be the cause of his infection

Kabza De Small shared that he had an eye infection. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Once again, Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small became the talk of the town recently on social media after his rumoured drama with DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small gets an eye infection

Social media has been buzzing after Kabza De Small, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, announced that his upcoming Symphonic Orchestra show with Ofentse Pitse sold out within five hours.

Recently, the star shared a video on his Instagram story that he got an eye infection and showed how bad his eyes looked.

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared Kabza De Small's post on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Kabza De Small got an eye infection."

See the post below:

Netizens suspect witchcraft

After the post was shared on social media, many fans and followers speculated and suspected that witchcraft might have been involved because all of this happened after the star's upcoming show sold out in 5 hours and he won four Metro FM Awards. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"We all know who's busy loyaring him..."

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Very suspicious."

@General_Sport7 responded:

"What's happening now, this is very suspicious."

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

"Umuntu omnyama akafuni ukubona umuntu omnyama eyaphezulu, but I hope it’s just allergies bro."

@MawrongzJnr commented:

"I'm smelling witchcraft here."

@ICnyjja mentioned:

"We know Phori's up to something now."

@BukamuT replied:

"They are bewitching him and its Phori,l know."

@bhemb3 wrote:

"Maphorisa went to Gogo Maweni for this infection."

DJ Maphorisa warns against comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo

In a previous report, Briefly News shared some online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's rant about fans always comparing Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo.

Porry said the DJs were on good terms with each other and that the comparisons could cause tension and unnecessary competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News