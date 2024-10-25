A Durban University of Technology student (DUT) shared the struggle of being queer at res

The emotional young man said he reported the matter he was facing to the relevant bodies but with no luck

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of encouragement

A DUT student cried about the pain of being queer at his res. Images: @awande_mntungwa

Source: TikTok

A Durban University of Technology student (DUT) went online to share the struggles he has been facing at res.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @awande_mntungwa, the young man can be seen in tears. He shared the struggles of being a queer body at a student residence. The guy did not go into details about what he was facing.

However, he said it is not easy being queer at his res and as a result, he has decided to go home even though he is not done with exams for his mental peace. He added that he reported the matter he is facing to the relevant bodies with no luck.

"I pray that non of my siblings gets to experience the toxicity of staying a res even if you dont want too after report the matter for serval time with no actions being made bafuna ukubona kwila kuphuma isdumbu kwi-La kuba sengathi bayazwelana nani or specifically nawe but they don’t." (They want to see a corpse coming out of here and pretend like they cared about you)

DUT student shares struggles of being queer at res

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comfort the guy

The video gained over 120k views, with many online users comforting him. See the comments below:

@Mthobisi CELE felt sad:

"It’s really sad 😭😭 I am soo sorry chom."

@Zazi comforted:

"I’m so sorry Awande 🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂."

@leezee said:

"I've noticed that universities located in KZN and Limpopo are not inclusive. Change schools if need be. Don't give up 🙏🏽❤️."

