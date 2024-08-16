A student highlighted the emotional struggles of pursuing a BCom Accounting degree at Rhodes University, resonating with students nationwide

The video sparked empathy and humour as students from various universities shared their challenges with the demanding program

This reflects the widespread difficulties BCom students face across South Africa

A student shows the emotional toll of pursuing a BCom Accounting degree at Rhodes University, resonating with many others. Images: @tiredbcomhun.

Source: TikTok

A recent video posted by @tiredbcomhun on social media has gone viral, shedding light on the emotional toll a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree can take on students.

In the video, the student tearfully shares her experience of pursuing a BCom Accounting degree at Rhodes University, capturing the attention of fellow students and South Africans who could relate to her struggles.

BCom students share the same struggles

The video sparked a wave of empathy and humour online, with students from various universities sharing their challenges with the demanding BCom program similar to @tiredbcomhun's struggles:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@user420634858085, who is studying BCom Accounting at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), commented:

"BCom accounting at UKZN, ngathi ngizoshona maduze" [It feels like I'm going to die soon.]

The sentiment was echoed by @Maxine Shaw, who noted:

"🤣🤣🤣 bethuna."

@Rouge LeRhu humorously added:

"Wa phenduka omama wom'thandazo 😭🤣🤣😭" [You've turned into a prayer warrior.]

@supreme_neo summed up the shared experience, saying:

"Bcom accounting will humble you😭🤣😂same boat mtase😭😭"

The challenges faced by BCom students seem to cut across various universities, as @nthabie also complained:

"😭😭Bcom Accounting at the University of the Free State... It's not looking good (I'm a first year)"

Similarly, **elihle_0109** confessed:

"😭😭😭I'm doing Bcom at the University of the Witwatersrand weeee😭😭I've run out of tears, to be honest."

Even those not directly experiencing the BCom struggle found the situation relatable. @Sikhunge 💚 commented:

"😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I'm not laughing at your shame, I swear"

Mzansi woman with a Bcom degree works as a general mineworker

Briefly News reported that a South African woman with a BCom degree in Economics and Supply Management has been working as a general mineworker.

Her story resonates with people in South Africa as it sheds light on the challenges many educated individuals face in finding jobs.

Her journey reflects the broader issue of unemployment, highlighting the determination of individuals to make a living in difficult circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News