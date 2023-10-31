A South African woman holding a BCom degree in Economics and Supply Management has been working as a general mineworker

Her story resonates with people in South Africa as it sheds light on the challenges many educated individuals face in finding jobs

Her journey reflects the broader issue of unemployment, highlighting the determination of individuals to make a living in difficult circumstances

A woman shared the struggle of having a degree and not being able to get a job in her field. Images:@mabaso_ama00

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has captured the hearts of many on TikTok by sharing her journey.

SA lady shares struggles

In her TikTok video, she proudly displays her degree certificate, signifying the hard work and dedication that went into her education. Her choice to work in the mining industry reflects the challenges of securing a job in her field of study.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi understands women's struggle

People have shown immense support and empathy for her situation, as her story sheds light on the broader issue of unemployment and the determination of individuals to make ends meet in challenging circumstances.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Gift said:

"Mind you a general worker at the mine earns R17k, you're still blessed. plus you inspire me for doing a bcom."

@KG commented:

"Babes it's better than sitting at home at all,use the opportunity to work your way up and build networks in that company!Something tangible is coming."

@Thabang Manyama shared:

"Go where the money is babes, don't wait to practice what you studied."

@taste_SA highlighted:

"I also have a degree and still get rejected for general worker jobs.Appreciate what you have and keep praying for bigger. I hope it comes soon."

@lebo said:

"Do not be discouraged. God is still in charge, he is just redirecting you. Everything will fall into place."

Trailblazing engineer gives Mzansi a glimpse of life in the mines

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an exceptional engineer has taken Mzansi by storm, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating mining world.

Through a series of photos, she looks into the daily challenges and triumphs of life in the mines.

Mzansi was impressed by this engineer's journey, which sheds light on the vital role women play in the industry, which is traditionally male-dominated.

Source: Briefly News