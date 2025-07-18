Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu was reportedly nabbed for her unnamed uncle's murder following her return from Nigeria

According to an entertainment blogger, Wandi Ndlovu allegedly teamed up with her accomplices to kill her uncle and attempted to cover it up

Netizens speculated why Wandi Ndlovu allegedly killed her uncle, with some linking it to her time in Nigeria

Wandi Ndlovu was allegedly arrested for her uncle's murder. Image: wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and influencer Wandi Ndlovu is trending for the wrong reasons again. In a stunning development, former This Body Works For Me star Wandi Ndlovu has allegedly been arrested in connection with the murder of her uncle.

The reality TV star and influencer recently returned to South Africa after spending some time in Nigeria. Wandi Ndlovu previously trended for her BBL, but now she is going viral on social media after being reportedly arrested on murder allegations.

Wandi Ndlovu reportedly arrested for her uncle's murder

On Friday, 18 July 2025, social media user @mbalis_bakery took to X and shared a screenshot from entertainment blogger thepopcornroomrsa’s Instagram stories. The post by social media user @mbalis_bakery was captioned:

“What 😳”

According to the screenshot from thepocornroomrsa, Wandi Ndlovu was allegedly arrested on Friday, 18 July 2025, in connection with her uncle’s murder. While details of the alleged crime were sketchy at the time of writing, thepopcornroomrsa alleged that the curvy reality TV star colluded with her cousins and brutally murdered her unnamed uncle.

The reality TV star and her cousins then proceeded to attempt to cover up the alleged murder. According to the update, Wandi Ndlovu was arrested and held at the Ramokonopi Police Station in Katlehong.

See the post below:

What are netizens saying about Wandi Ndlovu's alleged arrest?

In the comments section under social media user @mbalis_bakery’s post, netizens shared mixed reactions. Some speculated why Wandi Ndlovu allegedly killed her uncle, while others made light of the situation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@dailySlaughter3 claimed:

“She learned a lot of money rituals while that side😪”

@TruSkinShade said:

“Life Insurance 😭😭”

@Moshe_Meso joked:

“Uncle probably laughed at her BBL😩We are next.”

@mpho_khumalo1 replied:

“Didn’t she come back to renovate the house? The sad part is that she won’t have a platform to share her story since she said she won’t be going to @podcastwithmacg. I hope @Solphendukaa and MacG blue tick her.”

@Lelenomavuso23 said:

“Haibo, I saw a picture of her at a funeral on Facebook yesterday; looking like it's for a close family member. Tjoo Wandi.”

@Fifi64053Fifi alleged:

“There’s some sacrifice going on.”

@BlazingLEGOs exclaimed:

“Bathong helang”

Wandi Ndlovu allegedly married in Nigeria

While in Nigeria, Wandi Ndlovu reportedly made an important life decision.

Briefly News reported that Wandi Ndlovu got married in a traditional ceremony in Nigeria.

According to a picture shared on social media, Wandi was allegedly married for a modest R671.02. The adult content creator also shared photos from her alleged lobola ceremony on her Facebook page. She revealed that the lobola had been paid through EFT.

