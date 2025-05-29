Former This Body Works for Me reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu is trending again after a picture of her showing off her BBL was reshared online

The picture, reshared by Musa Khawula, sparked renewed interest in her cosmetically enhanced physique

Wandi Ndlovu's BBL drew praise from several netizens, while others suggested the look wouldn't last

Wandi Ndlovu showed off her BBL in a viral photo. Image: wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Ishuuu! Former reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu has Mzansi men drooling over a picture of her showcasing her BBL in a skimpy two-piece shared online. The former This Body Works for Me star previously had social media singing praises to her surgeon after she debuted her physique.

Wandi Ndlovu flaunts BBL in viral photo

Wandi Ndlovu is trending again thanks to Musa Khawula. The controversial celebrity gossipmonger, who is currently behind bars, reposted a picture of Ndlovu scantily clad in a black two-piece on his X account on Thursday, 29 May 2025. Khawula captioned the picture:

“A look at Wandi Ndlovu's BBL she purchased in Nigeria.”

It is unclear if Wandi Ndlovu had surgery in Nigeria, but she debuted her cosmetically enhanced physique after being falsely rumoured to have relocated to the West African country.

Mzansi discusses Wandi Ndlovu's BBL

Wandi Ndlovu had Mzansi gents singing her praises after the picture of her in a two-piece. Peeps even compared her to Cyan Boujee, who has openly discussed getting a BBL. Some pointed out that it was just a matter of time until it looked like US rapper Cardi B’s.

Here are some of the comments:

@Melo_Malebo suggested:

“I guess it’s better than Cyan’s.”

@Fit_Mandisa suggested:

“This will melt in no time.”

@Zack_here asked:

“Made in Nigeria. Sleeping on any side must be a struggle, I suppose. Ladies, Mara, why are you doing that to yourself? 🤔🤭”

@Melusi_Mokone joked:

“A lot of women are not going to make it through to the next realm when they’re unalive. The creator knows who He expects, and unfortunately, the plastic body isn’t what He gave them💀💀”

@Bunny_BooII asked:

“Can she sleep on one side?😳”

Wandi Ndlovu sparked discussion after she showed off her BBL. Image: wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Wandi Ndlovu lobola'd in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the adult content creator previously shared a major life milestone. In January this year, Wandi Ndlovu shared that she was lobola'd in Nigeria.

Social media users were left in stitches after Wandi Ndlovu's alleged bride price was shared online.

The reality TV star also shared her lobola ceremony on her Facebook page and revealed that her lobola was paid through EFT.

Dineo Moloisane responds to BBL rumours

Another star who had South Africans drooling after flaunting her hot bod is Dineo Moloisane.

Briefly News reports that Dineo Moloisane rebuffed BBL rumours after a picture of her went viral on social media.

While denying the BBL claims, she admitted to having undergone other procedures, including veneers and liposuction, after giving birth.

Hitting back at critics, she said her body should be celebrated since it is natural rather than criticised.

