Cardi B was spotted in the streets of New York just hours after her showstopping appearance at the 2025 Met Gala

In the photos shared online, Cardi B looks unrecognisable, particularly her curvaceous posterior

Netizens weighed in with mixed opinions, with some mocking her while others expressed concern

American rapper Cardi B is back in the news again for her surgically enhanced posterior.

Pictures of the Bodak Yellow musician out and about in the streets of New York City caused a buzz online.

Cardi B looks botched in new photos

Cardi B chose a low-key outfit after turning heads at the Met Gala. The Grammy Award winner rocked a tan cropped hoodie paired with black leggings after stunning in an emerald Burberry suit by designer Daniel Lee.

Social media user @whatstheeword shared a collage showing Cardi B showing off her famously curvy posterior at Whole Foods. In the photos taken by Daily Mail, Cardi B appears botched. In the post, the social media user dismissed any suggestion that the pictures were photoshopped.

The post was captioned:

“Daily Mail captured these REAL photos of Cardi B the other day. It seems like her body is indeed botched, even after she spent weeks online ranting about how people were photoshopping her photos. Daily Mail has confirmed these are not photoshopped AT ALL. 😳”

What netizens are saying about Cardi B's botched appearance

In the comments, netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. While several mocked Cardi B’s seemingly botched appearance, others expressed concern for the WAP rapper. Some even speculated that she might be pregnant.

Here are some of the reactions:

@bigbarbieszn said:

“She keeps embarrassing her fans. 😂”

@romansmad said:

“I wanna give her a hug. Cardi clearly doesn’t love herself, and something is not right with her. She needs to find herself.”

@FeliciaRis79102 claimed:

“She looks pregnant to me.”

@Noneofyabiznaz mocked:

“She is built like a rotisserie chicken.”

What has Cardi B said about her surgery?

Cardi B previously opened up about her efforts to reverse the backyard injections she got in a basement in Queens in 2018.

Cardi B looked botched in new snaps. Image: River Callaway

The rapper, who became a mother for the third time in September 2024, revealed she underwent the removal procedure for her illegal injections and fibrosis in January 2024. She said she underwent the procedure while unknowingly pregnant.

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said she’d done pregnancy tests before the procedure and they had come back negative.

Cardi B to receive R22 million after settling defamation case

Meanwhile, Cardi B is laughing all the way to the bank after reaching an agreement with blogger Tasha K, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Tasha K agreed to pay Cardi B about $1.2 million ( approximately R22 million) over five years.

Although the amount is lower than the initial $4 million originally awarded to her in 2019, Cardi B can still choose to pursue the remaining $3.8 million after five years. If Cardi B decides to take that route, Tasha K may be forced to file for bankruptcy again and negotiate another payment plan.

