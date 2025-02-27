Grammy Award winner Cardi B and blogger Tasha K have finally reached an agreement after years of legal drama

After 5 years, Cardi B has the option to go after the remaining R70 million, which could spark another legal battle

As part of the current agreement, Tasha K agreed not to mention Cardi B and her family, while the rapper can do as she pleases

Cardi B reaches an agreement with controversial YouTuber Tasha K. Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B and controversial YouTuber Tasha K can finally move on from their protracted legal battle after settling on a payment plan. As part of the bankruptcy payment plan agreement, Cardi B will receive about $1.2 million (R22 million) over five years.

Details of Cardi B and Tasha K's bankruptcy payment plan

While the amount is less than the initial $4 million she was awarded in 2019, Cardi B can still choose to pursue the remaining $3.8 million after five years. If Cardi B decides to take that route, Tasha K may be forced to file for bankruptcy again and negotiate another payment plan.

Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, is expected to pay $176,532 in the first year, and by the final year of the deal, she’s expected to pay $318,653.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As part of the agreement, Tasha K agreed not to mention Cardi B or her family on any of her platforms, while Cardi B doesn’t have the same restrictions.

During the proceedings, Cardi B’s lawyers alleged that Tasha K was under-declaring her assets.

When she first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023, the controversial YouTuber listed her 2021 Chevy Silverado as her most valuable asset. Tasha K also claimed that her net worth was less than $59,000.

Cardi B will be paid from Tasha K’s future earnings, including her husband Cheick Kebe’s company, Yelen Entertainment.

Cardi B's 2019 defamation lawsuit against Tasha K

In 2019, the Invasion of Privacy rapper filed a defamation and libel case against Tasha K after she made damning allegations. Speaking on her Unwine With Tasha K YouTube channel, Kebe claimed that Cardi B had herpes and was a cocaine addict.

When she took to the stand, Cardi B described how Tasha K’s claims had taken a toll on her marriage and mental health. She said she’d sought therapy and couldn’t fulfill her husband, Offset's, conjugal rights, among many other devastating effects.

Cardi B blasts Offset for not buying Christmas presents

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s private life hogged headlines last year when she announced that she and Offset were getting a divorce.

Cardi B recently dragged her estranged husband Offset for not buying Christmas presents. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Recently, the WAP rapper brought her private life back into the spotlight after calling out her estranged husband for failing to buy their kids Christmas gifts. An audio of her throwing up a fit at Offset made its way onto social media, prompting a flurry of reactions.

Cardi B shows love to Tyla after night out in New Orleans

Cardi B recently showed love to South African global music sensation Tyla after a night out together.

The two musos partied together at a Super Bowl afterparty in New Orleans. Cardi B was captivated by Tyla’s beauty and showed love to the Water singer by declaring that Skilla Baby’s hit song Bae was meant for her. This marks an improvement in Tyla and Cardi B’s relationship.

Cardi B sneak disses Tyla's hit song

Briefly News previously reported that Cardi B raised eyebrows after sneak dissing Tyla’s breakout hit Water unprovoked.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker's statement during her TikTok In The Mix concert left social media users convinced that she had something against Tyla.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News