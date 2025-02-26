A KwaZulu-Natal woman won R5.3 million by using the Lotto numbers her late father used before he passed away

She only spent R5 on the winning ticket and plans to invest a significant portion of her winnings

Many South African social media users congratulated the woman and credited her ancestors for her millions of blessings

A woman in her 20s won R5.3 million using her late father's old Lotto numbers. Images: askhamdesign, fizkes

Source: Getty Images

A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal was one of two people securing millions after playing the National Lottery. Her winning method had many South Africans believing in the power of ancestors.

R5.3 million Lotto prize

The anonymous winner, who is said to be in her 20s, split the R10.6 million jackpot from the 12 February 2025 draw after she bought her ticket from a Shoprite centre in Melmoth. Surprisingly, she only spent R5, which put R5.3 million in her pocket.

After losing both her parents and taking responsibility for her younger siblings, the woman placed her faith in Lotto numbers her late father used, which she saw on an old ticket. She never expected the rewarding outcome.

The six winning numbers, in numerical order, were the following:

3

9

23

41

42

48

39 (bonus ball)

The National Lottery shared on its X account the dividends for the 12 February Lotto draw.

Take a look at the X post below:

The two winners who won over R5.3 million matched all six numbers. Image: @sa_lottery

Source: Twitter

Charmain Mabuza, the CEO of Ithuba (the privately owned operator of the National Lottery), congratulated the winner and shared the company was happy to play a part in changing the woman and her family's lives for the better.

The young woman, who made use of Ithuba's financial advisory services, stated that she would prioritise ensuring the cash would be beneficial for her loved ones, adding:

"The financial guidance I received has been invaluable, and I plan to invest a significant portion of my winnings."

Lotto winner surprises Mzansi

After hearing that the woman became a millionaire by using her deceased dad's old numbers, many local members of the online community credited the winner's ancestors.

Other people still thought the Lotto was a scam and didn't believe the woman's story.

Rochelle Ross congratulated the winner and advised her the following:

"Use that money wisely, and please stay away from the smooth talkers and vultures. May God give you the wisdom to manage and handle your fortune."

Craig Matwa told the online community:

"These ones have very good ancestors."

Relo wrote in the comment section:

"My ancestors should see what other people's ancestors are doing for them."

Florence Tsaoane said to social media users:

"Her dad fought for her beyond the grave."

Nthabie Wa Fentse asked the public:

"Who said ancestors are demons?"

Sammy Tau Merakeng boldly stated:

"Even if you write sad or touching stories about the winners, I won't play Lotto. Imagine playing against a supercomputer."

Alieshia Beharie added in the comments:

"Why are the Lotto stories always so extravagant? Extravagant to the point that they’re unbelievable. It’s like it’s always dirt poor people who won or those who did something special with the hope of winning. It’s very far-fetched."

