Ithuba is looking for a winner who won a R4 million Lotto cash prize from a R22,50 wager, which SA is trying to claim

The money showcases a massive stroke of luck for the person who won it, but the search is on for the mysterious and new millionaire

South Africans were quick to try their luck and playfully claimed they were the winner, with some thinking it was a marketing stunt

Ithuba is looking for a mysterious person who won a R4 million prize. Image: Vladan Radulovic

Luck of the Irish

According to the famed national lottery, the bet was made through TymeBank on a snappy R22.50 wager and nothing else. The story has been making rounds on social media, with some people pretending to be the winner in the comments.

See the post below:

The hunt continues

The company is still on the search for the winner. Many people have shared their desire to claim the prize in jest.

Many people pretended to be the winner of the R4 million Lotto prize. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Netizens couldn't believe someone could be so lucky, and some wondered how the person could miss claiming the prize.

Read the comments below:

@Juve_ZA85 said:

"Even Tymebank getting in on the action before Absa 😭"

@MjikaJoe mentioned:

"@tymebankza enters the fray before my bank calls me for a win 😂😂😂😂😂"

@queenmoroka01 shared:

"I'm about to try my luck on the standard bank app NOW... be on the lookout for my ticket, bathong 😭😭😩"

@LinkySus commented:

"When is it my turn? I want the lottery numbers 😫"

@KamoDiseko posted:

"I am here Ithuba!"

@SamukeloMethembhe stated

"I agree to claim my work incorporated with them and share R1,000000 with them."

@moshe19ave said:

"Wow... First Tyme ever... Hopefully African bank will follow suit 😄🙌"

