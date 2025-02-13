Global site navigation

“I Am Here”: Ithuba Looking for R4 Million Lotto Winner, Mzansi Eager To Claim Reward
People

“I Am Here”: Ithuba Looking for R4 Million Lotto Winner, Mzansi Eager To Claim Reward

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • Ithuba is looking for a winner who won a R4 million Lotto cash prize from a R22,50 wager, which SA is trying to claim
  • The money showcases a massive stroke of luck for the person who won it, but the search is on for the mysterious and new millionaire
  • South Africans were quick to try their luck and playfully claimed they were the winner, with some thinking it was a marketing stunt

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A mysterious winner won a R4 million Lotto prize from Ithuba
Ithuba is looking for a mysterious person who won a R4 million prize. Image: Vladan Radulovic
Source: Getty Images

Ithuba is on the search for a mysterious winner who won a massive R4 million Lotto cash prize without claiming the reward. Netizens wished they could claim the reward for themselves in a hilarious way

Luck of the Irish

According to the famed national lottery, the bet was made through TymeBank on a snappy R22.50 wager and nothing else. The story has been making rounds on social media, with some people pretending to be the winner in the comments.

Read also

"You made my morning": Content creator shows construction of home, Mzansi dishes out praise

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The hunt continues

The company is still on the search for the winner. Many people have shared their desire to claim the prize in jest.

Some people pretended to be a winner of the R4 million prize
Many people pretended to be the winner of the R4 million Lotto prize. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen
Source: Getty Images

Netizens couldn't believe someone could be so lucky, and some wondered how the person could miss claiming the prize.

Read the comments below:

@Juve_ZA85 said:

"Even Tymebank getting in on the action before Absa 😭"

@MjikaJoe mentioned:

"@tymebankza enters the fray before my bank calls me for a win 😂😂😂😂😂"

@queenmoroka01 shared:

"I'm about to try my luck on the standard bank app NOW... be on the lookout for my ticket, bathong 😭😭😩"

@LinkySus commented:

"When is it my turn? I want the lottery numbers 😫"

@KamoDiseko posted:

"I am here Ithuba!"

@SamukeloMethembhe stated

"I agree to claim my work incorporated with them and share R1,000000 with them."

@moshe19ave said:

"Wow... First Tyme ever... Hopefully African bank will follow suit 😄🙌"

Read also

"I want all of them": Woman shows Mr Price finds, SA discusses the popular store

More Lotto stories from Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Siphesihle Z Luthango avatar

Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za

Hot: