One lotto ticket has changed an unemployed mother's life forever - she intends to buy a mansion and invest in her children's education

The woman plays Lotto occasionally because she cannot afford a ticket and only discovered she won a week ago

This is the most significant prize money to be won this year, and the R75 million has changed the woman's life forever

Unemployed woman bags R75 Million. Images: File.

Source: UGC

The life of an unemployed woman in Johannesburg has changed forever. The lady, who only played the Lotto occasionally when she could afford to, won the massive jackpot on 17 March.

According to TimesLive, the woman picked her numbers with her husband and would only play the Lotto when she could afford to.

The lady said:

“When I checked the results at home and I realised that I had won, I became very excited. I was always hopeful that I would one day win the jackpot,” she said.

According to IOL, the National Lottery Ithuba said the winner purchased her ticket at Spar Kingfisher. She kept her winning ticket safely in her bag until she handed it to Ithuba's office to claim her winnings.

After claiming her prize, the lady said:

“Now that I have won the PowerBall jackpot, I am looking forward to living comfortably. I am going to buy a house and invest in my children’s education.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner. She said:

"The exciting times continue for us at Ithuba with the new PowerBall multimillionaire winning the highest jackpot of 2023 so far. We congratulate the most recent winner and hope to share this experience with future winners."

