Millions of people worldwide can now stream shows and movies on various streaming sites. Among them is Amazon Prime Video in South Africa, a paid service that provides high-quality entertainment for all subscribers. You can use the service to watch the latest series and movies at an affordable price.

Did you know that Amazon Prime Video in South Africa has been active since December 2016? Before then, the American subscription video-on-demand streaming service was unavailable in the country. Today, numerous South Africans use it to watch the latest shows and movies.

All about the Amazon Prime Video in South Africa streaming service

Unlike before, South Africans can access their favourite local and international shows on multiple streaming sites. One of these is Prime Video which contains a wide array of content for adults and children.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video in South Africa

The streaming service contains an extensive collection of films and TV shows. You can watch various genres of content depending on your mood and preferences. You can find appropriate content for all age groups, including child-friendly shows and movies.

You can search for your favourite show or film using the search button. You will find the most popular content organised on your homepage. However, you can use the filter bar to filter the shows and films by genre or year of release.

You can also track what you are watching, and mark already watched shows and films. Some of the top Prime Video Originals you should consider watching are listed below.

The Underground Railroad

Coming 2 America

Without Remorse

The Tomorrow War

Clarkson’s Farm

The Grand Tour

The Boys

Bliss

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Savage x Fenty Volume 3

What about live sports?

You can watch live sports and events on this streaming site. To access them, go to the Live & Upcoming row on your homepage. Kindly note that you may not access all live events and sports. You may require a Prime membership or subscription via a third-party carrier to access specific titles.

How many streaming devices can you use simultaneously?

Prime Video allows three concurrent streams within the same Amazon account and a maximum of two simultaneous streams of the same content.

Compatible devices and platforms

You can stream content on the following devices or options.

Web browsers

Compatible games consoles (PS3, PS4, Xbox One)

Set-top boxes

Google Chromecast

Roku

Apple TV

Smart TVs

Blu-ray players

iOS or Android tablets and mobile phones

Fire TV

Amazon Fire tablet

Appropriate download speeds

Amazon recommends a minimum speed of 1MB/s for standard definition content and at least 5MB/s for high definition content. Users get the best streaming experience based on their bandwidth speed.

How much does Amazon Prime video cost in South Africa?

To stream on this site, you will be required to remit a monthly charge. The Amazon Prime Video South Africa price in 2022 is 5.99 USD, equivalent to R93.86 going by the current exchange rate.

Log in guide

To access content on Prime Video, you must have an account. To create one, visit the Amazon Prime Video South Africa site and click Create Account. Enter the required information and accept the terms and conditions to create your account.

Ensure you pick a username and password that you will remember as you require this information to access your account. You will also be required to enter your payment details.

Once you pay, you can access the wide array of content and link your account to the devices you will be using to watch your favourite shows and fims.

Is Amazon Prime Video available in South Africa?

Yes, the streaming site is functional in the country. However, you must pay the subscription fee to access the content.

Is Amazon Prime free in South Africa?

No, you need a subscription to access content on Prime Video in South Africa. The monthly subscription fee is relatively affordable.

Does Amazon Prime video work in Africa?

Yes, the service is available in some African nations, including South Africa.

What can I watch on Prime Video in South Africa?

There are numerous series, movies, and documentaries available on this streaming service. You should search your favourite genres to find appropriate content for your needs.

How much is Amazon Prime Video in South Africa?

The monthly price of Amazon Prime Video in South Africa is 5.99 USD per month.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in South Africa gives you access to the latest series, documentaries, and movies. The Amazon Prime Video price in South Africa is relatively affordable, and a subscription gives you access to various genres of content for adults and children.

