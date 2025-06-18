Nonku Williams recently attempted to baptise Jojo Robinson in the middle of the ocean

The reality TV stars' trip to Mauritius suddenly turned into a cleansing ceremony, with Nonku instructing Jojo to take several dips underwater

This comes after the ladies were said to have ended their friendship and even unfollowed each other on social media

Nonku Williams wanted Jojo Robinson to cleanse herself so they could stay friends. Images: nonku_williams, mrs.jojo.robinson

A video of Nonku Williams "cleansing" her alleged former bestie, Jojo Robinson, is making the rounds online and has fans chuckling.

Nonku Williams baptises Jojo Robinson

When it comes to The Real Housewives of Durban, you are guaranteed drama and a whole lot of luxury, and castmates Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson are always ready to serve.

Loved for their sweet friendship on and off screen, the besties quickly became two of the show's most-loved faces, and viewers have seen many sides to them over the seasons, especially Nonku!

Having recently declared her spiritual reawakening, the reality TV star announced her exit from the show to focus on her personal growth and relationship with God.

Nonku Williams said Jojo Robinson had to cleanse herself for them to remain friends. Image: phili_KaKhumalo

During an episode of the housewives' trip to Mauritius, Nonku seemingly convinced Jojo to cleanse herself for them to remain friends:

"In order for Jo to be in my life, she has to be saved. Jo, you have to be saved. Jesus is coming back. You need Christ, Jo."

Nonku can be seen urging Jojo to dip her head in the ocean. The clip then cuts to her diary session, in tears, saying God instructed her to help Jojo:

"I'm sorry, I know this is gonna hurt you, it's because I love you. I know what God told me, and I can only obey."

South Africans react to Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson's video

Peeps are hysterical and say Nonku was out of her mind:

naledisibisi was in stitches:

"I’m not exaggerating when I say I have been in tears every time I watch this scene! 'Jesus is coming back.'"

iamzoeyy21 said:

"This scene was both sad and funny. I found myself laughing while tearing up over their beef."

nhlaka_mayaba showed love to Nonku Williams:

"Oh, Nonku, there will never be anyone like you. Such entertainment! Of course, others are being serious for no reason, as usual, this is TV."

_babybearr added:

"She's delusionally funny! I don't even think she knows how funny and slow she is. The fact that this is real and she's serious makes this whole thing even funnier."

NokwandaVandare joked:

"The blind leading the blind."

Mzansi was hysterical watching Nonku Williams make Jojo Robinson get baptised. Image: Bigbrother_all

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others bashed Nonku and accused her of developing "spiritual psychosis":

babygirl_ww wrote:

"Spiritual psychosis should be diagnosed at this point, because what?? "

Zamandl16811951 said:

"I don't know who irks me more, Nonku for suddenly judging Jo, or Jo's loss of identity without Nonku."

manda_the_queen posted:

"I fear we may have been watching the evolution of a mental illness since season 1."

ThatoArse responded:

"Nonku herself needs to be saved."

TumiTumz added:

"There’s something that shifts in the brain of black women after 45, especially if they’ve experienced a lot of trauma during their younger years. It must be studied."

