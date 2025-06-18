A video of Gogo Maweni blasting her husband, Sabelo, is trending on social media

The famous sangoma can be heard accusing her hubby of not making her happy and constantly sweet-talking his way out of arguments

This comes after he was exposed for allegedly cheating on Maweni, with the sangoma apparently forcing him to dump his side chick

Gogo Maweni says her husband smooth-talks his way out of arguments. Images: dr_maweni

It seems Gogo Maweni's marriage has hit a bumpy path since those cheating allegations were made public, and fans believe she's now irritated with her husband.

What did Gogo Maweni say to her husband?

Right after Gogo Maweni thought she could dodge the scandals from her troubles with the law, her marital drama has now become the main topic of discussion.

The famous sangoma, who is married to Sabelo Mgube, was seen in a short clip from what appears to be her reality TV show, arguing with her husband and accusing him of not making her happy.

Gogo Maweni accused her husband, Sabelo, of not making her happy. Image: dr_maweni

What's more is that Maweni, who then appeared frustrated by her husband's responses, dragged him in Sesotho for attempting to smooth-talk his way out of another disagreement:

"There you go trying to sweet-talk me. You Zulu men are always quick to say, 'Sthandwa sam,' 'Mama,' but it still doesn't change anything for me. When it comes to smooth-talking, you're gifted."

Twitter (X) user boyabenyathi_l shared the video:

Here's what Mzansi said about Gogo Maweni's video

The couple last made headlines after Sabelo was accused of cheating on his wife and the mother of his kids, after leaked voice notes revealed how she instructed him to dump his side chick.

Briefly News later published Mgube's statement addressing the scandal, which he claims happened three years prior, and asked people to move on.

Meanwhile, the video from their argument led social media users to believe that Maweni may be tired of her husband:

Oratile59 laughed:

"She’s so over him."

CleopatraDK remembered:

"Lmao, true! Also, I forget sometimes that she is Makhotso Mofokeng until she speaks Sesotho."

tshoaniiey_m wrote:

"She’s sick of him!"

Social media users claim Gogo Maweni is fed up with her husband. Image: dr_maweni

Lukay_Tiger laughed:

"When you're so used to his tricks of marinating you, they no longer work on you; instead, they drive you insane! She's had it, shem."

_Kele_Nicole added:

"Zero lies detected! I was dealt the 'Mama' card, now I have a 3-year-old Zulu boy running around the house and promising to beat people up. I don't know where he learnt the language because we speak Setswana at home."

boyabenyathi_l responded:

"She’s so fed up."

GuguMmabatho commented:

"She's so over him."

Gogo Maweni reacts to assault trial being postponed

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared the famous sangoma's reaction to her assault trial being postponed.

Maweni was relieved as she would be allowed time to give birth to her twins, with her legal team citing her doctor's instruction for her to rest because of her complicated pregnancy.

