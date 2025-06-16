Fan-favourite singer Siphokazi Maraqana revealed in a statement this weekend that she's an independent artist

The afro soul musician shared that she'd been with her previous record label for many years

Fans of the award-winning musician and industry colleagues took to her Instagram post to congratulate her

Afro soul singer Siphokazi says she's finally free. Image: Siphokazisings

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Siphokazi, real name Siphokazi Maraqana, reveals that she's now an independent artist, after signing with her record label for many years

Fans of the singer took to her social media to celebrate her new freedom and hoped that fellow singer Nomcebo Zikode would also win the case against her label soon.

The musician revealed in a statement on her Instagram account on Saturday, 14 June, that she's finally been released from her contract with her previous label.

Maraqana said in her statement that after many years of creative exploration, personal evolution, and artistic resilience, she's now an independent artist.

"For the past 16 years, I have not been signed to, nor managed by, my previous record label," says the singer.

The afro soul singer has also thanked her supporters, her family, and friends for supporting her through the years.

"The road ahead is bright, and I'm excited to share more music, more moments, and more education through my music," writes the artist.

South Africans celebrate the singer's freedom

Musician Judith Sephuma said:

"You are loved and you have the support of your people, fans, family, and colleagues."

Chiedzanails replied:

"All the best Siphokazi. We will always be behind and support you."

Blackgold717 wrote:

"We love you, Sisi. Well done. God is faithful to bring everything in its fullness. Our omega always finishes what He starts."

NdlovukaziMotape said:

"Your music healed me Siphokazi. I'm so excited you're back. I love you."

Glazela Rock replied:

"I am so happy to have you back. We’ve missed your music."

Indoniyomoya wrote:

"We have your back, nomdade just a call away uqhubeke umsebenz" (to carry on working),

SomikaziMvunelo said:

"You have been doing great Sisi, and I wish you all the best going forward."

Xolaniphlyboy wrote:

"I have been asking myself ukuphi (where are you). Because you are desperately needed back in the game. Ndlelanhle, welcome back Siphokazi #Ndiyabulela (thank you-. You just don't know how life-changing that song is...#UbuntuBam'."

Lizotolom responded:

"You have no idea, but I was thinking about your music, and worry got me. Ukuba, I wonder uphi nkosi yam (where are you). I missed your voice. I'm glad you are doing it on your own."

Afro soul singer Siphokazi thanks her fans for supporting her. Images: Siphokazisings and @BillyMonama

Source: Instagram

Video: Award-winning singer Naledi Aphiwe discusses break-up with Mawelele

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that talented musician Naledi Aphiwe has confirmed the end of her relationship with Romeo and Juliet artist Mawelele.

Aphiwe confirmed in an interview with Metro FM this past week that their relationship was not a PR stunt.

Fans of the award-winning songstress took to Metro FM's social media post to comfort the young musician.

Source: Briefly News