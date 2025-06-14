Former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews recently surprised her fans when she shared, she's been married for 12 years

The controversial content creator also shared that she's in a long-distance and open marriage

South Africans and fans of Andrews recently took to her video to respond to her views about her 12-year marriage

Pam Andrews says she's in an open marriage. Images: PamAndrews

Source: Instagram

Content creator Pam Andrews who made headlines in May when she bared it all has opened up about her open marriage of 12 years.

The former Rhythm City actress, who previously revealed that she wore skimpy clothes to get attention says she's in a long-distance marriage with her husband.

The actress shared on her Instagram account on Thursday, 12 June that she's been married for 12 years and showed her wedding ring to her fans in the video.

"My 12 Year open marriage and why I don't wear my wedding ring," she captions the video.

Andrews also reveals that she doesn't share videos and photos of her husband because he doesn't like the spotlight.

The former Rhythm City star adds she's in a long-distance because she currently resides in the UK while her husband lives in South Africa.

Fans of the actress react to her video

CaramelMachito88 said:

"I mean, you don't owe us an explanation. Just keep being happy."

HailleMiya replied:

"Tell them, sis. As long as you and your family are happy their opinions mean nothing."

FaithMulamuli wrote:

"Open marriage as in you can date other people?"

Smoothcomplicator replied:

"Judge Judy’s in the comments getting cheated on without consent. She said it works for them. Accept it and move on or unfollow her. It’s very simple."

AdmireMuuchura said:

"Live your life the way you want. People who ask about other people's business are miserable in their own lives as you are happy."

GabrielMatavela wrote:

"And you call this marriage, or just to make babes?"

Nokulunga490 said:

"Why do you live there if your husband is here?"

AyandaMnisi95 replied:

"You explained so presumably. So, will you allow him to take a second wife?"

VeliXulu wrote:

"That’s not marriage lol. Everything you just said is not marriage. You are just not legally divorced for 12 years, not that you are married for 12 years."

YoliswaCimela said:

"I have told people this kind of relationship works."

NtateMokheliie responded:

"Thank you, Pam. These people know how to destroy. I wish they'd promote building instead of all the evil they spew."

RuralMatt replied:

"You don't need to show him to please these guys. Just enjoy your life."

Pam Andrews discusses her long-distance marriage. Image: Pamandrews

Source: Instagram

Former ‘Rhythm City’ actress Pam Andrews pays tribute to Jamie Bartlett

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Pam Andrews remembered legendary actor Jamie Bartlett, who played her husband in e.tv's soapie Rhythm City.

The controversial content creator and actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, 23 May to pay tribute to Bartlett.

Fans of the late TV actor and the e.tv show took to Andrews' post to remember the award-winning thespian.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News