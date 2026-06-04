SOUTH AFRICA— The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued multiple severe weather warnings for Thursday, 04 June 2026. The high-impact alerts focus heavily on the southern and eastern regions of the country, predicting severe disruptions ranging from widespread flooding to icy road closures as cold weather sweeps across the country.

Snow will disrupt the roads in parts of the country. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SAWS, an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain is active along parts of the southern coast, bringing a high risk of widespread flooding. Nearby coastal areas are under an Orange Level 5 warning due to similar conditions. Further inland, the weather service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the central and eastern regions, which could cause localised flooding.

Key Weather Warnings and Impacts

The Orange Level 8 and 5 warnings predict disruptive rain causing widespread flooding along the southern coastline. Meanwhile, Yellow Level 4 and 2 warnings indicate localised flooding due to heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across the interior. High-lying areas face a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snow, which may result in icy roads and possible road closures. Finally, Yellow Level 4 and Level 2 warnings have been issued for damaging coastal winds and waves, making navigation difficult for vessels at sea.

Expected Rainfall Percentages

Similarly, Briefly News also reported that a major portion of the eastern and southern provinces shows an 80% chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms. Moving toward the central interior, the likelihood drops to a 60% chance of scattered showers. The western parts of South Africa face a lower 30% chance of isolated rainfall, while the northernmost regions expect clear conditions with no rain.

Source: Briefly News