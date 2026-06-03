Western Cape Provincial Government Slams Attacks on Illegal Immigrants
WESTERN CAPE— The Western Cape government has strongly condemned the violent attacks on alleged undocumented immigrants in the province. Executive authorities spoke out after weekend protests in Mossel Bay turned deadly, leaving five people dead and hundreds displaced.
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According to SABC News, the attacks occurred in the Kwanonqaba township in Mossel Bay, where a teenager and two Mozambican nationals were killed. Premier Alan Winde says his cabinet received a briefing from the South African Police Service on 3 June 2026 regarding the developments. Winde slammed the actions and offered all available resources to the police and other relevant authorities to quell any further violence.
Western Cape government slams foreign national attacks
Winde said that the province believes in the rule of law and cannot allow for lawlessness as an answer. He said that South Africans have a constitutional democracy and cannot act illegally in this way. The Premier said that the violence does not fit in with Ubuntu. Winde said that proper immigration systems are paramount in a constitutional democracy but added that while challenges exist, the government remains resolute that violence is not an answer.
Respect the law: Cyril Ramaphosa
In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the tension between locals and foreign nationals. Speaking in Parliament on 2 June. Ramaphosa said that the country's residents have a duty to uphold the law and called for the tensions between foreign nationals and locals to end. His remarks elicited negative reactions online.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za