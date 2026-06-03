WESTERN CAPE— The Western Cape government has strongly condemned the violent attacks on alleged undocumented immigrants in the province. Executive authorities spoke out after weekend protests in Mossel Bay turned deadly, leaving five people dead and hundreds displaced.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Alan Winde called for the rule of law to be respected. Image: Murat Gok/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the attacks occurred in the Kwanonqaba township in Mossel Bay, where a teenager and two Mozambican nationals were killed. Premier Alan Winde says his cabinet received a briefing from the South African Police Service on 3 June 2026 regarding the developments. Winde slammed the actions and offered all available resources to the police and other relevant authorities to quell any further violence.

Western Cape government slams foreign national attacks

Winde said that the province believes in the rule of law and cannot allow for lawlessness as an answer. He said that South Africans have a constitutional democracy and cannot act illegally in this way. The Premier said that the violence does not fit in with Ubuntu. Winde said that proper immigration systems are paramount in a constitutional democracy but added that while challenges exist, the government remains resolute that violence is not an answer.

Respect the law: Cyril Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the tension between locals and foreign nationals. Speaking in Parliament on 2 June. Ramaphosa said that the country's residents have a duty to uphold the law and called for the tensions between foreign nationals and locals to end. His remarks elicited negative reactions online.

Source: Briefly News