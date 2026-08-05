Kate Hofmeyr, SC, lost the evidence leader vote at Parliament's Section 89 Impeachment Committee during Wednesday's meeting

A broad coalition of opposition parties backed Thandazani Madonsela, SC, securing his recommendation to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza

The ANC, Patriotic Alliance, and Al Jama-ah all chose to abstain rather than support either candidate during the vote

An evidence leader has been elected by the Impeachment Committee. Images: Magali Cohen/ Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images and Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Thandazani Madonsela, SC, has been recommended as evidence leader for Parliament's Section 89 Impeachment Committee after defeating Kate Hofmeyr, SC, in a vote held during the 5 August 2026 committee session.

According to News24, the ad hoc committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling that directed Parliament to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Section 89 Independent Panel's findings related to foreign currency that went missing from his Phala Phala farm. Hofmeyr received support from only three parties during the vote — the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, and the Freedom Front Plus — leaving her short of the majority required to secure the recommendation.

Madonsela's backing came from a far broader coalition. The Economic Freedom Fighters, MK Party, African Transformation Movement, African Christian Democratic Party, Build One South Africa, and United African Transformation all voted in his favour, giving him a comfortable majority.

His recommendation will now be forwarded to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and Parliament for formal appointment. Once confirmed, the evidence leader will be responsible for directing the presentation of evidence before the committee and for nominating assistant evidence leaders to support the inquiry.

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ANC among parties that abstained

Notably, the African National Congress did not vote for either candidate. The ANC was joined by the Patriotic Alliance and Al Jama-ah in choosing to abstain from the vote entirely, leaving the outcome to be decided by the competing opposition blocs.

The Section 89 process provides a constitutional mechanism through which Parliament can investigate and potentially recommend the removal of a sitting president. The inquiry stems from an independent panel's earlier finding that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a full parliamentary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Phala Phala foreign currency matter.

The Phala Phala committee met to elect an evidence leader. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Impeachment Committee to appeal court interdict

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Section 89 Impeachment Committee's decision to appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling that halted proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa related to the Phala Phala matter. This development arises amid questions regarding potential constitutional violations during a significant scandal involving concealed foreign currency at the president's game farm, raising serious implications for the future of South Africa's political landscape.

Source: Briefly News