Jackie Phamotse Dragged for Accusing Fikile Mbalula of Stealing Tshepo Jeans' Slogan
- Author Jackie Phamotse called out ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula on X over a post he shared on 2 August 2026
- Phamotse accused Mbalula of stealing a slogan from Tshepo Jeans, but Mzansi quickly pointed out a major error in her claim
- The author found herself on the receiving end of widespread mockery after the post went viral
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Author Jackie Phamotse found herself in hot water on social media after accusing ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula of lifting a slogan from South African clothing brand Tshepo Jeans.
On 2 August 2026, Mbalula posted ‘Thina Bantu, We the people' on X. Phamotse responded directly at him, writing:
"Not you stealing Tshepo's slogan! Sies! (Tshepo Jeans)."
What Jackie Phamotse seemingly did not account for is that the phrase 'We the People' comes directly from the Preamble to the South African Constitution, not from any clothing brand. Mzansi was swift and merciless in pointing that out.
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Check out the X post below:
Mzansi turns on Jackie
The replies came flooding in, and very few were sympathetic. Many users could not believe an author of all people had made such a public gaffe.
PNthulane kept the jokes rolling:
"We should thank Tshepo for the Freedom Charter, I guess. 😂"
LumkoPhiwe was more direct:
"No, Jackie. 🙆🏽♂️ You are an author. ✍️"
sizwemabasa echoed the sentiment:
"I thought you're an author?"
NhlivoT was blunt about the embarrassment:
"This is so embarrassing. I'm surprised you haven't deleted it."
KaraboKbmags offered some context for those unfamiliar with the brand:
"We the people are the first three words in the constitution. If you wear his brand, you will get the story with every jean, T-shirt or cardigan. Everything has relevance."
MakhosazanaKha3 aimed for Phamotse's career:
"This from an author? Have you never read the constitution? No wonder your mouth landed you in court."
Vhuya24 added:
"And then we must take you seriously as an author? 😂😂😂 We did the People is not from Tshepo, it's from the constitution."
VManyandela was equally incredulous:
"I am assuming she drank a cool drink with a percentage; one can't be this blonde. 🤣🤣"
LwandleMgudlwa offered a way out:
"Just retract and apologise. You were just not informed, and it's ok!"
SamukelisiweMa4 went for the jugular:
"You have a ghostwriter, don't you?"
Sekantsimm simply asked:
"Bathong wena sesi? 🤭🤣"
3 Other Briefly News stories about Fikile Mbalula
- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma alleged that vote-buying took place openly at the ANC's 2022 National Conference at Nasrec.
- Fikile Mbalula addressed the media about Suliman Carrim's appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
- ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula claimed that domestic and international interests are funding the March and March movement.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za