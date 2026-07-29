A 58-year-old Free State farmer, businessman and advocate placed a public ad seeking a young wife aged between 16 and 25

The man offered R100,000 lobola to the bride's parents and a R5 million estate provision, with Biblical principles at the centre of the arrangement

South Africans online were stunned and amused that such an ad still exists in 2026

A married couple on the left and an ad on the right. Images: Andia / Contributor/Getty and netwerk_24/Instagram

Source: UGC

A wealthy Free State farmer made headlines after placing a public classified advertisement seeking a young wife, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

@Netwerk24 shared the ad on Instagram on 28 July 2026, describing the man as a 58-year-old farmer, businessman and advocate of good standing. The ad called for a "pure, marriageable lady" who shared deep religious values, accepted the husband as head of the household, and was a non-smoker.

To sweeten the deal, the man offered a financial package that included R100,000 lobola for the bride's parents and a R5 million estate provision for the bride herself. The preferred age range listed in the advertisement was between 16 and 25 years old. A formal family introductory interview with the head woman of the house was also described as part of the process.

An old tradition in a digital age

Wife-seeking advertisements are not entirely new. They trace their roots back to 17th-century England, where lonely men placed matrimonial notices in newspapers. By the 19th century, frontier settlers in America, Canada and Australia were using similar ads to find women willing to relocate for marriage. Over time, matchmaking agencies formalised the process, and today, social media has become the new classified section for those seeking serious commitments.

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It's unclear when this specific ad was placed, but what caught people off guard this time was the very specific financial offer, the Biblical framing, and the age range listed alongside it.

South Africans in the comments section of the Instagram page could not hold back:

@annebelle_spies wrote:

"Constable came to fetch Girl ❤️ 🌷"

@cashmeretart said:

"😂 Fifty Shades of Jaco van Free State"

@elizabethgower1 commented:

"Sounds like a red flag to me! Who wants to be bought?"

@_miche.prinsloo_x tagged a friend:

"@ft.taylor___ time to shine 😂"

@itsjohlett was unimpressed:

"5 mil is niks 😂😂😂"

@laureenduplessis simply wrote:

"Oh my word."

See the ad here.

More on love and marriage in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a young man who turned his partner's gender reveal into a surprise proposal complete with a car gift, leaving fans in awe.

recently reported on a young man who turned his partner's gender reveal into a surprise proposal complete with a car gift, leaving fans in awe. A Venda bride's traditional outdoor Cape Town wedding had South Africans celebrating her regal look and cultural pride.

Veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo was defended online after a man accused him of stealing his girlfriend, with Mzansi quickly shutting down the claims.

Source: Briefly News