Pretoria's Maragon Mooikloof school shared a memorial post honouring a Grade 10 learner who passed away

The school described Buntukazi Xolwana as a bright light, a kind heart and a cherished friend to those around her

Hundreds of South Africans flooded the post with heartfelt condolences for the young learner's family

A Grade 10 learner, Buntukazi Xolwana. Images: maragonmooikloof/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria private school is grieving the loss of one of its own. Maragon Mooikloof, a Christ-centred IEB school based in ElandStreet, Pretoria, announced the passing of Grade 10 learner Buntukazi Xolwana on 20 July 2026.

The school shared a memorial graphic on Facebook, honouring the young girl with words that painted a picture of someone deeply loved by her community.

"A bright light in our school, a kind heart, a gentle spirit and a cherished friend," the post read.

A Community United in Grief

Alongside the tribute, the school shared a scripture from Isaiah 41:10:

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." The verse, clearly chosen with intention, spoke directly to a community searching for comfort.

No details about the cause of Buntukazi's death were shared by the school. Her passing comes during a period of profound loss across South Africa, where families and schools have faced a wave of youth deaths in 2026.

At least 43 initiates lost their lives since the beginning of 2026, and earlier in the year, 13 school children died in Vanderbijlpark after their scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck in January.

Mzansi Sends Love to Buntukazi's Family

South Africans responded to the memorial with an outpouring of sympathy and prayer on the Facebook page:

@Lerina Fosker wrote:

"This is really so sad. I am so sorry she had to lose her life. She was absolutely gorgeous. Till we meet again, beautiful soul."

@Linda Bouwer Peo said:

"RIP condolences."

@Hlophekile Sophie added:

"Sorry baby. Rest in peace."

@Jeannie Faasen shared:

"What a beautiful soul she was, may she rest in peace 🌺"

@Leago Kegaugetswe Huncho wrote:

"May she rest with Christ."

@Khaya Makhayeni Xaba said:

"Condolences to the family at large 🤞🤞🥹"

See the tribute here.

More on SA mourning lives lost

Source: Briefly News