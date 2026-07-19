Jayden Adams' death has intensified calls for stronger mental health support across South African football without distracting from the ongoing investigation

A mental health expert says recognising warning signs early could help players receive support before they reach a crisis point

Experts believe lasting change will require education, regular check-ups and clear pathways to professional help

The death of Jayden Adams has prompted renewed discussion around player welfare in South African football. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has renewed discussion about mental health in South African football, with experts calling for practical measures to better support players. Adams died on 11 July 2026, while police investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing.

Life, career and business coach Penny Holburn said South African football should strengthen the support available to players on and off the pitch. She works with individuals on personal challenges, resilience and mental wellbeing.

"Ideally, with regards to any national sports team or sporting body there should be both a psychologist and medical doctor on hand for the team. You want to do check-ups on physical as well as mental health," Holburn said.

Education can help players recognise warning signs

Holburn said stigma still prevents many people from recognising or speaking about mental illness.

"Players and staff want to be made aware of symptoms of what could be a problem and then know how to deal with it," she said.

She added:

"Players need to be told how to recognise symptoms, what they mean, and what the process is to get help.

"Bodies should actually spell out a step-by-step process from noticing signs and symptoms to receiving the necessary and best help."

Holburn also said players, coaches and staff should understand that trauma, bereavement and personal hardships can affect mental wellbeing, making it easier to recognise when someone may need support.

Mental health expert Penny Holburn says South African football should strengthen mental health support after Jayden Adams' death. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Support should not end after treatment

Holburn praised Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie for recognising that Adams "was not okay" and offering support. However, she said severe mental illness can leave people unable to seek help on their own.

"Sometimes with severe depression and other mental illnesses, the person is so down, they cannot even reach out to another person.

"Then you need people around who will recognise the problem and actually take that person to a doctor or hospital emergency room," she said.

She also stressed that clubs should continue supporting players after treatment.

"Don't just leave the person alone, ensure regular check-ups to see that they are still doing okay."

Holburn added that successful athletes sharing their own mental health journeys could help reduce stigma, while better education for parents, schools and coaches could improve early intervention.

As South African football continues to mourn Adams, experts say the focus should remain on raising awareness, education and ongoing mental health support.

Mental health debate continues after Jayden Adams' death

Briefly News previously reported that veteran coach Ernst Middendorp called on South African football to ask difficult questions following Jayden Adams' death, rather than limiting the response to tributes.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach said the tragedy should encourage lasting discussions about player welfare, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Adams' death.

Source: Briefly News