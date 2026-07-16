KenSora shared that he made the decision to quit drinking and smoking 15 days ago

Building a stable recovery space involves encouraging positive habits and offering accountability without enabling harmful behaviours

Followers who saw his journey said he inspired them to start their own sobriety journeys

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KenSora inspires other to start getting sober. Image: @kensora

Source: Facebook

A Kenyan man known as KenSora shared a heartfelt update on his sobriety journey on Facebook on 16 July 2026, revealing he had reached day 16 without alcohol or cigarettes.

In his post, KenSora was honest about how tough the road had been. He wrote that the days were hard, but that each morning he woke up feeling more energised than before. He said that learning consistency was the biggest lesson so far, and that seeing people believe in him was what kept him pushing forward.

"Day 16, let's do is what it is. See you tomorrow. Day 17. Peace."

Building a Healthy Recovery Space

Supporting a partner through recovery means offering encouragement while maintaining clear boundaries. Avoid covering up harmful actions or protecting them from consequences. Professionals can help find the right balance between support and accountability. Creating routines, reducing exposure to triggers, and encouraging positive habits can also help build a stable environment for long-term recovery.

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View the Instagram video below:

A Community Rallying Behind Him

Several of his followers revealed they had begun their own sobriety journeys after watching him. People across his page rallied around him with encouragement:

@Godswill Mark said:

"We are pushing through together bro, I discover one thing also you have to keep yourself busy with something you love doing to keep your mind focus. Keep up bro you are not alone."

@Dennis Muhia G wrote:

"Bro you are motivation to many including myself. Consumption never let me lose myself but i vowed to stop it after watching you for two weeks straight. Am now on day 4. Vamos!"

@Lira SK added:

"Keep going!!! I'm on day 5. Thank you so much for the motivation!!!"

@Kelvin Kirui shared:

"A week here...let's go."

More Briefly News Stories on sobriety

A Johannesburg man celebrated 363 days of sobriety, sharing how quitting alcohol helped him save money, gain trust, make better choices and transform his life.

A South African man documented his sobriety journey from day one to day 56, showing his physical and personal transformation while inspiring others with his progress.

South African rapper Chad Da Don celebrated four years of sobriety, with his mother Norma Mansoor proudly sharing his recovery journey and encouraging others facing similar struggles.

Source: Briefly News