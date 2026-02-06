Chad Da Don's mother, Norma Mansoor, publicly honoured her son’s courageous path to sobriety

In a deeply personal social media post, the rapper opened up about his gruelling years-long battle with substance abuse and the strength it took for him to reclaim his life

The raw honesty of the post struck a chord with the online community, drawing a wave of support from fans who praised Chad for his resilience and commitment to a healthier future

Norma Mansoor, mother of South African rapper Chad Da Don, had a proud mom moment as she reflected on her son's triumph after a years-long battle with substance abuse.

In an industry where deeply personal struggles are often hidden from the public, the rapper and amateur boxer spoke openly about his cocaine addiction in a powerful story of redemption.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, 5 February 2026, Chad marked four years of sobriety, a milestone that saw him reflect on the destructive path he was on that he claims nearly ended his life.

"I look back and don't recognise the man I see when I look at the pics. I nearly died from being in a really dark space and having mental health issues. Overdosing on drugs and getting caught up in the wrong things!"

His mother, who is also his manager, shared Chad's story on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

She urged followers to read her son's story, which offers a glimpse into the rapper's gruelling journey to self-discovery while hoping to inspire those in similar circumstances.

"I'm posting this for anyone who wants to give up. I beg you not to. I encourage you to fight the good fight. No one said it would be easy, but I promise, it's worth it. Don't give up!"

His post featured before-and-after photos that showcased Chad's transformation: while his older images showed a much leaner version of the rapper, his most recent snaps reveal a significantly bulkier physique. The physical change was clear evidence of Chad's newfound dedication to fitness and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

The announcement triggered a viral wave of support and heartfelt tributes from the online community, as fans and peers alike united to celebrate Chad's victory over addiction and his inspiring commitment to his new chapter.

Read Chad Da Don's post and his mom's message below.

Social media reacts to Chad Da Don's post

The online community showered Chad with praise for winning his life back from his addiction.

Nomagugu_xo said:

"It’s a huge milestone to be clean, 'cause I have heard that it’s a hard habit to get out of. Congratulations to our bro."

Controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi said:

"W mom. A clean son. God is good. All the best on his journey of sobriety and self-love!"

kavro.io posted:

"What a transformation, bro. Keep it up, bro, super proud of you."

Chad Da Don's wife, Carlla Poggenpoel, wrote:

"So proud of the man you fought to be. Proof that change is a choice."

AmyourFollower added:

"Getting back yourself from the dark side is not easy. Congratulations to him for winning himself back."

