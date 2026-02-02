Congolese actor Joe Kazadi shared a raw reflection on the mental health toll of living and working in South Africa as a migrant

He spoke about the isolation, pressure to succeed, and constant navigation of xenophobia that many foreigners face while building a life far from home

Joe encouraged open conversations about mental health, reminding followers that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Actor Joe Kazadi opened up about the mental health struggles of working in South Africa as an immigrant. Images: king_kazadi

Source: Instagram

Congolese-born actor Joe Kazadi has sparked important conversations after posting a deeply personal reflection on Instagram about the mental health realities of being a migrant working in South Africa.

In the caption accompanying a thoughtful photo, Joe opened up about the emotional weight many foreigners carry, feelings of isolation, the relentless pressure to “make it,” and the added layer of xenophobia that can make everyday life feel heavier.

Joe, who joined the soon-to-be-canned Scandal! four years ago, described how being far from family, cultural familiarity, and support networks creates a unique kind of loneliness, even when surrounded by people.

The actor, who previously suffered a tragic family loss, emphasised the silent struggles that many migrants face.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He stressed that these challenges are real and valid, and that mental health deserves the same attention abroad as it does at home.

Taking his frustration to his Instagram account, the Uzalo actor wrote, in part:

"I am so tired of these unnecessary attacks and, for so long, I have been receiving these comments and attacks. I am human too and they are affecting me in many ways y'all don’t understand."

Joe's words were accompanied by a screenshot of somebody, seemingly a South African, who had commented on Joe's post elsewhere, asking, "When are you going back home?"

While the question seemed innocuous on the outside, Joe understood it to be one of the usual barrage of xenophobic attention he usually gets.

His post further read:

"I am attacked on set by co-workers. On most sets, I have to lock myself in the room so I can be invisible to some people. I hardly even audition because it’s affecting me to know that I will only be multiplying more hate on myself."

See the actor's full post below:

Joe's fans show him support

The lengthy post attracted a lot of comments that showed support for the actor.

@__ohhfikza__ wrote:

"I'm so sad to hear about this. Take heart, bullies like these hate themselves! I wonder what they gain from being mean. Love and light to you ❤️."

Another user, @trixiafixbase, said:

"Please be okay. I'm really sorry for what you are going through. May God protect you from this world."

@myshibah commented:

"Keep your head up. You are a star 🌟."

Another fan, @miss_harrison_to_you, reassured Joe:

"I love you, Joe❤️. This is your home. Don’t allow this fool to upset you."

Fans showed support to Joe Kazadi after he opened up about xenophobic attacks. Image: king_kazadi

Source: Instagram

Joe Kazadi gets engaged

In a previous report by Briefly News, Kazadi announced his engagement, much to the excitement of his fans.

At the time, fans of the Congolese-born actor took to his fiancée's post to congratulate them on their engagement.

Source: Briefly News